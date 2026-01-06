Ben Johnson only fuels speculation over Tyrique Stevenson benching

The mysterious benching Sunday of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson can have repercussions extending beyond postseason, however short or long that might be.

The Bears not only kept Stevenson benched the entire Lions game on defense, he didn't get put on special teams, and remained there even when there was an opportunity to bring him in on defense during an injury. C.J. Gardner-Johnson went out with a concussion late and coaches turned instead to undrafted sub Jaylon Jones for two plays at slot cornerback.

Stevenson isn't a slot cornerback but does have a background that includes the position in college. He has lined up 28 times in the slot and 37 times within the box this year, anyway. Jones has only five plays in the slot this year, according to Pro Football Focus count.

"We felt good about where Shonny and where Jaylon were, and we wanted those two guys to take the bulk of the snaps." Ben Johnson on sitting Tyrique Stevenson

Ben Johnson's explanation for using Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright and benching Stevenson was as clear as mud.

"We felt good about where Shonny and where Jaylon were, and we wanted those two guys to take the bulk of the snaps,” Johnson said.

Actually, it wasn't the bulk. It was all of them, at least in relation to Johnson and Wright.

This doesn't seem like a performance-based move. At least if you're basing his performance on analytical grading it isn't, because Stevenson's PFF grade this year is fourth best among all NFL cornerbacks against the run. He is 66th against the pass. His grades against the pass per the previous three games were better than Jaylon Johnson's, as Johnson's playing time has increased.

Considering how poor the entire secondary looked in Sunday's loss to Detroit, it would have only made sense to get Stevenson out there unless he was being punished for something the coaching hasn't and won't discuss. It wouldn't be the first time. Stevenson was benched briefly by last year's coaches against Arizona the week after his role in the Hail Mary debacle against Washington.

It's just in this case, Stevenson's performance doesn't appear worse than or even as bad as Johnson's based on analytical grades and ratings. Johnson has struggled. There's no other way to put it. He's graded 66th of 113 cornerbacks, 73rd against the pass.

In Johnson's defense, he's coming off core surgery. However it's a point in the year when nursing people back to health and experimenting with players needs to end.

The whole situation doesn't seem logical when Stevenson actually has the best passer rating against of his career, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. Also, his completion percentage allowed is a respectable 57.9%.

There can be differences between analytical websites in evaluating players, and Stathead has Stevenson's grades better than those of Pro Football Focus. But PFF still has his passer rating against at 93.8, which is not terrible. They also have him graded higher than Jaylon Johnson this season.

Stevenson's numbers say his performance warrants more play going into postseason rather than being benched, especially when other players are struggling so much.

The last thing the Bears need at this time, with the Packers and playoffs awaiting, is a personnel crisis in their secondary, which once would have been regarded as their greatest strength.

Considering the lack of a logical explanation, it would appear they hav it. And it's a crisis the coaching staff could easily have avoided by using the player who actually is performing better.

That’s always a good policy and definitely is at playoff time.

