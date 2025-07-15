Ben Johnson's message consistently the same behind closed doors
As the offseason continued and coach Ben Johnson become more familiar to Bears players and fans alike, there is one truth most apparent.
Johnson lives up to the hype in many ways. One is definitely being true to himself.
Johnson's love of big plays in football is nearly legendary after three seasons as a play caller, and it never became more apparent than when he talked about the tush push during OTAs.
"I'll tell you, does it become an explosive play, ever?" he said. "Have you ever seen a tush push become an explosive play? I like big plays. I like big plays, so I'm not a big tush push myself."
While this sounded like tongue-in-cheek humor to some, Johnson really means it. He really IS interested mainly in big plays and he's not just saying it to placate Bears fans.
The latest proof of it became apparent when Bears running back Ian Wheeler was interviewed by the radio voices of the Bears, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on the Bears Weekly podcast.
While talking about the running back meeting room, Wheeler said Johnson will pop in occasionally.
"The main talking point is always, like, 'We're going after the explosives. We're not just trying to stay in front of the chains or anything like that," Wheeler said.
Johnson really is looking for big plays. He wasn't just kidding with the tush push comment. It's how the Lions operated in both the running and passing game.
Jared Goff's NFC high of 8.6 yards per attempt last year and NFL high of 2,635 yards after the catch, and Detroit's NFL high for first downs and No. 1 rank in scoring all say he achieved it last year.
It's apparent then why Johnson was OK with keeping D'Andre Swift this year as a main ball carrier. Swift was truly a breakaway threat last year even at 3.8 yards a carry, and with a better offensive line now blocking the Bears could expect a huge leap forward in this regard.
