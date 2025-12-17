Bears rookie earns notable ranking as 2025 NFL playoffs approach

The Chicago Bears can take a massive step toward punching their ticket to the 2025 NFL playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Saturday night's Week 16 primetime matchup. A win, with a little help from Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, will send them to their first playoff appearance since 2020.

It's been an incredible first season in Chicago for coach Ben Johnson, but he isn't the only rookie who's made serious noise this year.

Seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai has quickly become an integral piece to the Bears' offense, one that boasts arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL.

And it was Monangai who cracked a recent Sports Illustrated list of the top-10 rookies as the NFL postseason approaches.

He checked in at No. 10.

Bears 2025 NFL Draft class turning into a special group

"Monangai didn’t begin seeing serious action until Week 7, but he has since become one of the more valuable backs in the league," SI's Matt Verderame wrote. "Playing for coach Ben Johnson and his run-heavy scheme, Monangai is a bona fide weapon for Chicago, rushing for 681 yards and 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns.

"While Monangai doesn’t add anything in the pass game with only 11 receptions and 97 yards on 21 targets, he’s become one of the bigger assets for quarterback Caleb Williams, notching a pair of 100-yard games on the ground."

Monangai is part of one of the best Bears draft classes in recent memory. It includes first-round pick Colston Loveland, second-rounders Luther Burden and Ozzy Trapilo, and Monangai.

Monangai and veteran running back D'Andre Swift have formed a Bruise Brothers backfield combination that the Chicago Bears will rely on at Soldier Field in their pivotal Week 16 clash against the Packers and beyond.