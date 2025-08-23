Ben Johnson's preseason overall grades: Few flaws and direction is set
During the third quarter of Friday night’s Bears preseason finale, Tyson Bagent couldn’t locate a receiver open on a fourth-and-3 gamble by coach Ben Johnson.
Bagent rolled left, banged around a few bodies at the sidelines and came up short of the first down.
Fox cameras showed Johnson on the sidelines. This was not a happy man. Johnson looked like he did when Jameson Williams blew up his trick play in the playoffs against the Commanders by throwing an interception.
The first Bears training camp and preseason under Johnson came to a close in Friday’s 29-27 preseason win over the Chiefs and now they look to cutting down the roster.
The look on Johnson’s face and the gamble on fourth down pretty much summed up the positives from Johnson’s first preseason. He brought a fighting and gambling attitude to the team, even if he couldn’t solve all the execution issues.
It showed up in the end of the preseason as they refused to accept a meaningless loss and subs fought back from a 17-point deficit to win.
Here are Johnson’s grades for his first preseason.
Quarterback development: B-
Williams seemed past his basic issues, like cadence, snaps and handoffs. Then Friday all of these old problems resurfaced. It’s as Johnson said. Never will it be a linear improvement, but once you get the basics down it seems like the rest should follow and it didn’t. The other disturbing part is this doesn’t seem to happen with Tyson Bagent playing. What Johnson has done is establish a strong rapport with his quarterback and all the quarterback and this was a necessary first step. It's probably not surprising Johnson couldn't do better here than B-. He's never had to deal with a QB so inexperienced as starter.
Offensive direction: B+
From the start of offseason work to now, it’s a totally different attack. They’re able to naturally get to secondary receivers on routes and receivers take advantage of the route tree. Receivers are getting into space where they can get yards after the catch. Johnson seemed to have a preconceived notion how the left tackle situation would come out and it almost seemed to be orchestrated for Braxton Jones to come out on top but to be pushed by others to the hilt because a player coming off an ankle injury like his needs this inspiration. It also let them develop their depth at tackle, something that seemed questionable starting offseason work.
Staff direction: A
Johnson has given his assistants freedom to handle their players in a course he set, but he also lets his assistants have some freedom to develop. Offensive coaches got to call plays in the second half of the second preseason game. Johnson treats many of the assistants on his veteran staff almost with reverence, such as Antwaan Randle El and Eric Bieniemy. He gave defensive coordinator Dennis Allen the space to handle the defense a former head coach deserves, while presiding over it.
Leadership: A+
Leadership: Players and coaches alike see the accountability factor Johnson and the staff supplied throughout camp and preseason games. Very few decisions in terms of personnel usage or play
Game Results: B+
They never lost, but the subs made a win and a tie possible in games they could have lost.
Overall: A-
Johnson’s team is far from ready for opening night against Minnesota, but they don’t have to be ready yet. There are 2 ½ weeks to sharpen for the opener.
What he has done more than anything else is given his team a clear purpose and made the direction obvious.
