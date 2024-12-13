Bill Belichick Report Has Ben Johnson in Bears Favorite Role
Bill Belichick provided not only validation for Ryan Poles and the Bears but also the most insight reported yet into what the thinking is among Bears decision makers.
In a report about former Patriots coach turning into Thornton Melon by going "Back to School" at North Carolina, ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham revealed what he was told about the Bears coaching job and Belichick.
"According to source with direct knowledge, the (Belichick) group deemed that the Chicago Bears were probably the most attractive job, but that team brass was unlikely to consider Belichick," Wickersham reported. "The group expects the same thing that most around the league do: that the Bears will go offense, hoping to give quarterback Caleb Williams a chance at a career, probably targeting Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson."
This is not a shady rumor from podcasters or something extracted from a radio debate. It was quite apparent from the story that Wickersham had been speaking with those directly involved with Belichick's decision.
The group identified was Michael Lombardi, Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, among others.
This will firmly place Johnson into the favorite's role for the Bears job, if he wasn't already there.
This runs contrary to the "leader of men" theory, which would have made Mike Vrabel a favorite.
There are other offensive coaches available besides Johnson, like Kellen Moore, Joe Brady and Liam Coen. However, Johnson's status as the coordinator for a Super Bowl favorite add punch to him becoming coach as well.
Johnson last year rejected teams who pursued him as coach and Albert Breer of SI.com has reported Johnson will be more selective this time by interviewing only places where he wants to be the head coach.
The only real drawback here for the Bears is they are in the same division with Detroit and it would be logical if Johnson had trepidation about going to somewhere that he'd have to play the Lions twice a year.
From the Bears' standpoint, this would be a good hire because not only is Johnson qualified but it deprives the Lions of their coordinator and their head coach is not their play caller.
The mere fact the group said Belichick thought the Bears was the most coveted position reinforces the thought Poles is doing a better job than some have suggested recently.
Belichick has been openly critical of Poles and the roster. If he was convinced they didn't have a roster with a desirable talent situation then it would seem unlikely he'd have been interested. He's 72 years old and at that age there isn't time for gutting rosters and lengthy rebuilds.
Johnson and Poles do have a sort of long-distance connection. Poles was a grad assistant coach at Boston College in 2008 after he had played there and then had been cut by the Bears that same season.
Johnson was a grad assistant coach at Boston college, as well, but in 2009 and 2010 after Poles had gone on to Kansas City in the scouting department.
The top offensive coordinator-quarterback connection makes all the sense in the world for Williams, who will need an advantage of this type considering he'll have the disruption of a third offensive coordinator in two NFL seasons for 2025. Someone who will stay on with their attack for the future and keep it intact would almost a requirement.
