Caleb Williams' dream for the Chicago Bears' head coach, revealed
Caleb Williams isn’t afraid to speak his hopes into existence.
Or at least try to speak them into existence.
During his expansive and engaging appearance on The St. Brown Podcast (watch here), Williams told co-hosts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown exactly what he’s looking for in the next head coach of the Chicago Bears:
This begs the question, what would Caleb’s dream coach look like if we pieced him together from the Bears’ extensive list of interviewees?
Frankensteining Caleb Williams’ Ideal Coach
Strong-Minded
Ben Johnson. If you can thrive working under a hyperactive, unpredictable control freak like Dan Campbell, you must have it going on in the intestinal fortitude department.
Leader of Men
With Mike Vrabel decamped in Foxboro, we’ll give that one to Ron Rivera, a notoriously tough figure who was one helluva leader when he helped anchor the Bears defense between 1984-1992.
Offensive-Minded
Ben Johnson, hard stop.
A Teacher
With an eight-year tenure at USC, one would assume that Pete Carroll learned a thing or two about molding young minds.
Good With Time Management
Since you never see Lamar Jackson get hurried or worried, this one has Todd Monken written all over it. (Side note: This eliminates Thomas Brown.)
Game Controller
Since coordinators rarely get to manage a full game, this one’s a toss-up between Pete Carroll and Mike McCarthy. Slight edge to Carroll.
Quality Roster Builder
Both Carroll and McCarthy excel here, but McCarthy gets the nod for turning semi-under-the-radar receivers like Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson into stars.
Running the numbers, Caleb’s ideal coach would be:
- 28% Ben Johnson
- 28% Pete Carroll
- 14% Mike McCarthy
- 14% Todd Monken
- 14% Ron Rivera
Good luck with that one, Ryan Poles.
Bonus: A Clue About Ben Johnson’s Future?
But here’s something else we can add to the equation: During Caleb’s interview, Equanimeous all but definitively said that Ben Johnson will bail on the Lions—possibly for Chicago—telling his brother, “He’s not staying in Detroit. Let him go.”
Chicago fans hope Equanimeous is speaking that into existence.