Caleb Williams' dream for the Chicago Bears' head coach, revealed

Chicago’s QB1 knows exactly what he wants on the Bears’ sidelines

Alan Goldsher

Caleb Williams, weaver of dreams?
Caleb Williams, weaver of dreams? / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams isn’t afraid to speak his hopes into existence.

Or at least try to speak them into existence.

During his expansive and engaging appearance on The St. Brown Podcast (watch here), Williams told co-hosts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown exactly what he’s looking for in the next head coach of the Chicago Bears:

This begs the question, what would Caleb’s dream coach look like if we pieced him together from the Bears’ extensive list of interviewees?

Frankensteining Caleb Williams’ Ideal Coach

Strong-Minded

Ben Johnson. If you can thrive working under a hyperactive, unpredictable control freak like Dan Campbell, you must have it going on in the intestinal fortitude department.

Leader of Men

With Mike Vrabel decamped in Foxboro, we’ll give that one to Ron Rivera, a notoriously tough figure who was one helluva leader when he helped anchor the Bears defense between 1984-1992.

Offensive-Minded

Ben Johnson, hard stop.

A Teacher

With an eight-year tenure at USC, one would assume that Pete Carroll learned a thing or two about molding young minds.

Good With Time Management

Since you never see Lamar Jackson get hurried or worried, this one has Todd Monken written all over it. (Side note: This eliminates Thomas Brown.)

Game Controller

Since coordinators rarely get to manage a full game, this one’s a toss-up between Pete Carroll and Mike McCarthy. Slight edge to Carroll.

Quality Roster Builder

Both Carroll and McCarthy excel here, but McCarthy gets the nod for turning semi-under-the-radar receivers like Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson into stars.

Running the numbers, Caleb’s ideal coach would be:

  • 28% Ben Johnson
  • 28% Pete Carroll
  • 14% Mike McCarthy
  • 14% Todd Monken
  • 14% Ron Rivera

Good luck with that one, Ryan Poles.

Bonus: A Clue About Ben Johnson’s Future?

But here’s something else we can add to the equation: During Caleb’s interview, Equanimeous all but definitively said that Ben Johnson will bail on the Lions—possibly for Chicago—telling his brother, “He’s not staying in Detroit. Let him go.”

Chicago fans hope Equanimeous is speaking that into existence.

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.