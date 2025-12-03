Bears' offensive line still ranks among NFL’s elite entering Week 14 vs. Packers

It's no secret that a big reason why the Chicago Bears have won eight of their last nine games is the play of the offensive line. Led by veteran guard Joe Thuney, the Bears' starting five has been one of the NFL's best units.

Literally.

According to Pro Football Focus's offensive line rankings entering Week 14, the Bears have a top-five squad, checking in at No. 4.

The newest member of the Chicago Bears' starting five is rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo. He made his second-straight start at left tackle in the Bears' win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and is poised to stay in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

David Banks-Imagn Images

"Rookie Ozzy Trapilo continues to feature at left tackle for the Bears, although the second-round pick struggled in pass protection in the team's win over the Eagles," PFF's Zoltan Buday wrote. "Trapilo gave up a team-high four pressures and earned a 44.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, the second-worst mark of his young career.

"Center Drew Dalman has taken a step forward in his first season with the Bears. The former Atlanta Falcons player has allowed pressure on just 3.1% of pass plays this season, the best rate of his career."

The Bears will need all hands on deck in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers, who, coach Ben Johnson said, have the best defense Chicago has faced all season.

"Personnel-wise, they're pretty loaded across the board," Johnson said. "You've got multiple guys up front that you have to be aware of. Starting with Micah doing a great job moving around, so it's hard to get a beat for where he's going to be. (Packers DL) Rashan Gary's still playing at a high level, and then they've got a lot of depth up there too. But you can tell they're really well coached.

"They do a great job shedding blocks on their front line with the linebackers. Lot of respect for (Packers LB) Quay Walker, he has been doing it at a high level now for a number of years. And (Packers LB Edgerrin) Cooper, I don't think that he was healthy when I was calling games last year against them, but he shows up all over the tape. He's flying around. They are matchup issues for your backs and pass pro. You can tell they bring it. Fast players sideline to sideline."