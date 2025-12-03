The Chicago Bears ended Week 13 atop not just the NFC North division, but in possession of the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC conference, a position they've not held after Week 13 since 2006. Their perch is precarious, however, and may not survive contact with their next opponent: the Green Bay Packers.

Right behind the Bears in the standings, the Packers are firing on all cylinders after dismantling the Lions on Thanksgiving and will prove to be a tough opponent to beat at home. If the Bears want to win this matchup and extend their winning streak in Lambeau Field to two games, they need to be as healthy as possible.

Tuesday saw the Bears take two steps forward in that regard. TJ Edwards and Noah Sewell both returned to practice for the defense, meaning Dennis Allen's juggling act of backups should be ending soon. The Bears' Wednesday injury report, on the other hand, was a step back as breakout playmakers Rome Odunze and Kyle Monangai did not practice.

Odunze was listed as having a foot injury while Monangai missed practice due to his ankle.

Bears fans should resist the urge to panic. For now.

While you never want to see such pivotal players hit the injury report, this is football. It's a violent game, and by this point in the season, almost everyone is playing through some nagging injury, ache, or bruise. Also, it's only Wednesday. Every week across the league, players are listed as a 'Did Not Practice' on Wednesday but end up suiting up and looking just fine on Sunday.

However, it's certainly unnerving to see two vital players on offense miss practice with new injuries. Monangai was just heating up at the right time for the Bears, and while Odunze has been in a bit of a slump, he's still a playmaker and a homerun threat every time he steps on the field.

Tomorrow's injury report will hopefully see both players return to practice in at least a limited fashion. If they're still not practicing, however, Bears fans may want to get one last look at the conference standings with Chicago on top. The Packers are too good for the Bears to beat at home without two of their best playmakers.

