Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent make things tougher on Bears coaches
It was a day for draws at Soldier Field and this didn’t include only what showed on the scoreboard.
The Bears’ 24-24 tie with Miami in the preseason opener let them showcase their backup quarterback battle and in fitting with the day’s theme, it would suffice to say they came out of with a stalemate between Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent.
With Caleb Williams confined to some pregame throws to a few of his starting receivers, Bagent and Keenum both led two scoring drives before coach Ben Johnson gave Austin Reed a chance to play.
Bagent had a lower passer rating of 77.3 caused by the interception he threw but also because he played against Miami defenders a little higher up the NFL food chain. He also threw for more yards, going 13 of 19 for 103 yards with a beautifully crafted TD pass to former Lion Maurice Alexander at the back of the end zone.
“We've got good communication out there,” Bagent said. “So, I thought it was about as clean as it could have been, which is good, take a lot of pride in that. I thought that aspect of it was good throughout.”
Bagent also got the chance to capitalize on a fourth-down Bears sack of Zach Wilson by shining with one of the top Bears rookie. He hit Luther Burden for 13 yards crossing the field and going out of bounds to set up Cairo Santos’ 57-yard field goal into the wind.
Bagent emerged only with admiration for his new coach, who not only had them trying to score before halftime but had them gamble on fourth-and-4 in the second quarter when Alexander caught his TD pass.
“I think it's a dream come true,” Bagent said of Johnson. “He's somebody that is a mastermind offensively right now with where we're at in the NFL.
“So, having someone like that teaching you more of the game, especially in Year 3, has been amazing. It was very efficient. He didn't waiver. He didn't stutter. He didn't hesitate. He called his game, and I thought it was great.”
He also got to experience Johnson’s saltier side on the fourth-down gamble when he got the play call.
“I can't remember exactly what he said, but even if I did, probably can't say it here,” Bagent said. “It was probably something like, ‘hey, we're going for it.’
“Throw in a couple filler words in there.’ ”
Handed a 14-10 deficit, Case Keenum put up two touchdown passes, the first by running into the pocket to throw 4 yards to rookie Deion Hankins for a 17-14 lead, and then the second on a well-timed 14-yarder to rookie Jahdae Walk behind coverage with 8:38 left in the game for a 24-21 Bears lead.
“Ben's offense isn't simple or easy. It's tough on the quarterback,” Keenum said. “There's a lot of checks and multiple plays called in the huddle.
“Every day, you come in and you're challenged, and every game you're going to be challenged. I think we've responded. I think it's this game of they give us more, we catch up, and then they challenge us again.”
Keenum finished 8 of 10 for 80 yards with a 139.6 passer rating.
He emerged feeling even more respect for Bagent, who had two three-and-outs to start the game.
“I really, really liked how he responded to not the start that we wanted,” Keenum said. “Whether it was a high pass here or being backed up and protection issue, whatever it was, there was just a lot of things that go on in a football game. You plan, you have a first 15, and openers that you have that you want the game to start and go that way, but when it doesn't, it's how do you react? How do you respond?
“And he responded. He stayed the course. He wasn't freaking out. He wasn't down on himself. He just stayed the course. I really, really thought that was really good of him.”
The next step will be for both of the backups to be complimenting the starting quarterback on his play, should the Bears actually get around to using Caleb Williams in a game.
More Chicago Bears News
Twitter: BearsOnSI