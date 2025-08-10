4 Biggest takeaways from Chicago Bears’ Week 1 preseason matchup with Dolphins
The Chicago Bears' first preseason game under head coach Ben Johnson is in the books, and in somewhat typical Bears fashion, it ended in a 24-24 tie.
The Bears didn't play most of their first-teamers. Caleb Williams was in street clothes, as were the starting offensive linemen -- sans left tackle -- and the majority of the first-string defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins rolled with Tua Tagovailoa (he attempted six passes), De'Von Achane, and their starters.
So, it feels fair to say Chicago actually won, even in a tie.
Here are four key takeaways from the Chicago Bears' Week 1 preseason tie against the Dolphins.
Bears backup QB battle is far from settled
While Tyson Bagent certainly made the best throw of the game on his touchdown pass to Maurice Alexander, veteran Case Keenum made his case to be QB2 with how he handled the second half duties.
Bagent ended the game 13-of-19 for 103 yards. He threw an interception and added nine rushing yards in addition to his touchdown pass. Keenum, meanwhile, completed eight of his 10 attempts for 80 yards and two touchdowns in what can be described as an efficient second-half performance.
While the opportunities to impress in the preseason will shrink for both backup quarterbacks once Caleb Williams makes his debut against the Buffalo Bills, there's no doubt that this quarterback competition will march on throughout the rest of training camp.
Austin Booker, breakout season?
Booker was the biggest star of the game. He finished with six tackles and three sacks in a performance that should all but cement his role as the first edge rusher off the bench.
The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a sizable contract in free agency to help bolster the pass rush opposite Montez Sweat, but depth at defensive end remains a roster need.
Booker was selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was dubbed one of the big draft-weekend steals last year, but he finished his rookie year with just 1.5 sacks, creating question marks about his short-term future.
But at just 22 years old, Booker's upside remains incredibly high. His three sacks against the Dolphins proved it.
Kyle Monangai was a mixed bag
The seventh-round rookie running back was the Chicago Bears' best runner against the Dolphins, finishing with six carries for 30 yards, but his pass protection left a lot to be desired. He appeared overwhelmed at the point of attack. Perhaps it was just a technique problem, because we see how much strength he has as a runner.
If Monangai wants to earn Ben Johnson's trust as a potential early-down running back for the Chicago Bears' offense, he must level up as a pass protector.
Braxton Jones could be doomed
Jones looked like a rusty player. In his first live action since injuring his ankle last December, he was beaten badly on Bagent's touchdown pass and looked like an offensive lineman who was a step too slow on several reps.
It should get better for the three-year starter, but with rookie Ozzy Trapilo hot on his trail for the starting left tackle job, Jones must get better in a hurry.