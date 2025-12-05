Peter Schrager explains why Bears aren’t afraid of the Packers

The Bears-Packers rivalry has been so one-sided in recent years that it wouldn’t be surprising for Chicago fans to be a little skeptical that Sunday will be different, despite the team’s 9-3 record coming into the contest.

After all, Chicago has dropped 51 of the last 66 games these two teams have played against one another.

But if you think the Bears themselves are worried heading into this game, ESPN’s Peter Schrager says it’s time to kill that narrative right now.

And it’s not just because of new head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival and hyper-competitive nature, either.

“Everyone looks at this Bears team as this surprise. ‘We woke up this morning, and suddenly the Bears are in first place.’ But they don’t view themselves that way,” the longtime NFL reporter said on ESPN's Get Up Friday. “In fact, they built this team this season with a lot of veterans who have been there and done that.”

"They built this team this season with a lot of veterans who have been there and done that."@PSchrags on the Bears' mindset ahead of their game against the Packers ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SqCoff3Bi3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2025

Hard to argue that point.

Trading for Joe Thuney, who has spent more of his career playing in Super Bowls and not, is the clearest sign of that truth. Signing the likes of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and backup quarterback Case Keenum, while not thought of as extremely high-impact additions on the field, bring a level of experience this team needed. Same goes for signing Kevin Byard last year to mentor a young, dynamic secondary while playing at a high level himself.

Oh, and let’s not forget Johnson, who didn’t see a loss at Lambeau Field during his three-year tenure as Detroit’s offensive coordinator and already has second-year quarterback Caleb Williams trending upward.

Put it all together, and you have a squad that isn’t coming into Sunday’s game feeling like the eternal little brother people imagine them to be.

“They don’t look at themselves as this dream Cinderella story. They look at themselves as, ‘Oh, we’re going to go smack the Packers in the face this week,’” Schrager added.

Now that’s an IV line every Bears fans wants injected into their veins.

Though the games still have to be played, the winds of change feel like they might be blowing through this rivalry at last.

More Chicago Bears News: