Bears and Bills In-Game Blog: Bears 6, Bills 3 2nd
Reporting and analysis during the preseason game as quarterback Caleb Williams makes his debut and the Bears try to go 2-0 in exhibition play.
Second Quarter
- Jaylon Jones looked like he got away with interference on third down incompletion so Bills get a chip shot field goal. Bears 6, Bills 3
- A gold medal tackle by Jonathan Owens with the goal line defense on, then Jaylon Johnson with a pick he should have had. Looked like offensive interference on Coleman.
- Offsides on DE Daniel Hardy for Bears gives Bills chance for easier first down on third-and-4.
- Keon Coleman for the first down catch. Was a potential pick for the Bears if they hadn't gotten Rome Odunze in Round 1. Buffalo at the Bears 17.
- Most of Bears defensive starters are still in, at least those able to play. Would expect they'll be out after this drive.
- Trubisky beats the blitz and also slot corner Josh Blackwell on a fourth-and-2 gamble and the Bills are at the Bears 30.
- Bears 7-2 in first downs, 142-31 in yardage in first quarter. Mitchell Trubisky in for Bills at QB.
First Quarter
- Josh Allen does what Josh Allen does and scrambles for the first down, but Bears close the quarter with Gervon Dexter stuffing the running play. Bears 6, Bills 0
- Rare blitz and Tremaine Edmunds has a chance to sack his old teammate but hesitates and still gets his hand on the pass to knock it down. Great reach and height lets him tip plenty of throws.
- CB Jaylon Jones took an injury making a tackle on the first Bills pass play of 15 yards to Curtis Samuel. He's a sub, replacing an injured starter, so it could mean Greg Stroman Jr. playing cornerback on the outside, even though he's a natural slot cornerback.
- Might be surprising if Williams plays another series. He wanted to go in after a penalty on the field goal against Buffalo and go for it on fourth-and-4 but they chose the field goal. Two scoring drives in two series is pretty impressive. He had a 101.8 passer rating, 4 of 7 for 95 yards.
- DJ Moore couldn't hold onto the sliding catch at the sticks and then Williams took a hit when he overthrew Rome Odunze on a pass so they settled for Santos' 31-yard field goal. Bears 6, Bills 0
- Great scramble and an ugly slide by Williams after the first down. They did that slip n slide during the week that was shown on Hard Knocks and he wasn't good at sliding then, either. But he got the first down.
- Fantastic classic Williams pass to Cole Kmet out of the pocket, pumping and then a completion to get the Bears into field goal range with five minutes left in quarter.
- DJ Moore makes like a running back on a bootleg pass as he gained 8 yards after contact and broke two tackles for a first down.
- Illegal contact call bails out Williams, who took a ridiculous risk by throwing to Odunze when he wasn't open near the 15-yard line.
- Drive starting from 3 because Tyler Scott misplayed the punt and let it get downed inside the 5. A good test for Williams. Herbert's two short runs leave them facing third-and-6.
- Jaylon Jones starts fo injured Tyrique Stevenson and makes a solid second-down tackle after a 6-yard catch, then they stuff the third-down run to force a punt. Good containment and then tackle by Dominique Robinson. They have liked Robinson's run stopping improvement in camp. But his pass rush is what worries everyone else.
- Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter stop up the first-down run.
- Three straight runs by Khalil Herbert and they have to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. Matt Pryor playing right guard on that drive as Nate Davis is out, of course, and also Ryan Bates had some sort of injury late during the week at camp. Pryor played that position almost all of OTAs. Bears 3, Bills 0
- Crafty shovel screen by Williams to Swift and it breaks for a 42-yard screen that might have gone inside the 10 if he had kept his feet.
- Williams stands and delivers on third-and-long for the first down to DJ Moore. That's good to see because Moore hasn't had as many camp catches as some of the other receivers and that connection needs to build.
- Darnell Wright holds on first pass by Caleb Williams, which is an ugly out-of-pocket extended play for an incompletion. The ugly part was Williams holding it too long near the sideline and then getting hit after he threw it away.
- Bad spot already on first run by Swift. Ed Oliver, best Bills D-lineman injured on the play. Just what you want in preseason.
- Bears receiving to start game 2 of preseason. A touchback and they get it at the 30. That's a rule change.
Pregame
- I don't understand the fascination for Velus Jones Jr. as an all-around threat as if he's Deebo Samuel. He's only 200 pounds and 6-foot. A running back is bigger than that. Samuel is a bigger guy. This isn't worth trying. Just stick to the running backs in the backfield.
- The most significant thing said at Halas Hall this past week other than Matt Eberflus confirming the start for Caleb Williams? Easily the fact Nate Davis could be in danger of losing a chance to be starter at right guard if his injury continues: "If a person’s out for an extended period of time and the player that’s in that position is playing very well, at a starter level, and doing a good job there, then you create the competition. You say, 'hey, there’s a competition.' People say you can’t lose a job because of injury. I don’t think that’s true. I think if the guy that’s playing there gives our team a good look and a good benefit for him being in that position, then it’s a competition. Or the other guy could take it over. That’s not just at guard. That’s at all positions."
- Josh Allen will find a much different Bears starting secondary today than a team in the regular season will, with Greg Stroman Jr. or Jaylon Jones at starting cornerback while both Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith are on the mend. At least it would appear Smith is a concern as he left a practice on Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday. The edge rushers, again without Montez Sweat, will need to pick it up from the start.
- Matt Eberflus said there will be limits to what the starters will play. Expect it to be no more than early second quarter, if that. Next week they have the Bengals coming to town and they expect the practice on Thursday itself to be like a preseason game. So no sense overdoing it.
- Offensive line might be the real place to watch in this game. They need the starting group to begin to work better together, but then again they might not even have two of the starters on the field depending on Ryan Bates' condition after he had come out of practice Thursday and also after Darnell Wright had been injured earlier in the week. They already know they're without right guard Nate Davis.
- Former Bears guard Tom Thayer, the current analyst on team broadcasts, was among the large group of former teammates who surrounded Steve McMichael at his home on the presentation of the Hall of Fame bust.
"You know it was kind of a double-edged sword," Thayer told ESPN AM-1000.
It was fantastic the Pro Football Hall of Fame did the presentation at McMichael's Homer Glen home but they all wished it had been 20 years ago so they could have enjoyed hearing McMichael make the acceptance speech.
Even 4 years ago McMichael could have done this.
The Hall of Fame busts often don't resemble a player but Thayer said it wasn't the case with McMichael's.
"It's probably one of the nicest look-alike busts that I've ever seen presented to a Hall of Famer," Thayer said.
