Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions TV, streaming, radio and betting
Chicago Bears (0-1) at Detroit Lions (0-1)
Week 2
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
When: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi).
Streaming: Fox One.
Radio: ESPN AM-1000, FM-100.3 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM (Cannels 106 or 382)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The DraftKings Line: Lions by 5 1/2 (Over/under 46 1/2).
The Series: 191st matchup. The Bears lead the series 105-80-5. Detroit has won five out of the last six.
The Coaches: Lions coach Dan Campbell has been with Detroit as head coach since 2021 and was a tight end for the Lions from 2006-08. Campbell has a 46-38-1 record, 44-36-1 in the regular season. He is 5-3 against the Bears and 24-16 for the Lions at home.
Bears coach Ben Johnson lost his first game against Minnesota Monday night. He coached for Detroit six seasons, the first as an offensive quality control coach in 2019, then 2020-21 as tight ends coach and then 2022-24 as offensive coordinator.
The matchup: Ben Johnson goes from making his coaching debut to returning to face his former team in Week 2. Neither the Bears nor the Lions fared well in their openers, the Bears losing Monday night to the Vikings after leading 17-6 in the fourth quarter and Detroit losing at Green Bay 27-13. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had connected on his first 10 passes and led the offense to their first game-opening touchdown drive since the final game of the 2023 season, a lead they expanded to 11 points, and were attempting to go ahead 20-6 on a 50-yard field goal attempt but Cairo Santos missed it and Minnesota took over the game from that point with 21 fourth-quarter points. The Lions were dominated by Green Bay from the outset after losing Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the offseason, as well as several other key staff members such as Bears receivers coach Antwaan Randle El. Both the Bears and Lions had problems getting their running games going last week, Detroit rushing for only 46 yards on 22 carries and the Bears for 119 yards but only 53 from running backs. Williams had to scramble for 58 yards. Jared Goff was 31 of 39 for 225 yards with a TD and an interception against the Packers while Williams went 21 of 35 for 210 yards with a TD against the Vikings.
Key injuries: For the Bears, CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and RB Roschon Johnson (foot) missed the opener and their status for this week is uncertain.
For the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs left the game last week with a lower leg injury. Safety Daniel Thomas left with a fractured hand, CB Terrion Arnold suffered a groin injury and left in the first quarter.
Of note: With a TD pass against Detroit, Williams would move past Jim McMahon for third-most TD passes in his first two seasons with 22. Justin Fields is second wit 24 and Mitchell Trubisky first with 31. The Bears forced Minnesota into seven three-and-outs in Week 1, most by any defense for the opening week of games. ... Bears running back D'Andre Swift was a second-round 2020 Lions draft pick and played 40 games with 16 starts for Detroit. ... Lions RB David Montgomery was a Bears third-round pick in 2019 and had 4,849 scrimmage yards with 30 TDs in 60 Bears games. Cleveland was second with five. ... Bears MLB Tremaine Edmunds needs five tackles to become the 12th active NFL player to reach 800 for his career. ... Bears tight end Cole Kmet needs 19 receiving yards to move into third all-time for Bears tight ends. ... If the Bears score a TD on their opening drive, it will be the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of 2022 that they did this in successive weeks. ... Between the two teams in their openers, they had 217 yards in penalties. The Lions had seven for 90 yards and the Bears 12 for 127 yards.
Betting trends
- The Bears are 3-10-1 against the spread during Week 2 the last 14 seasons
- It's been over the total in four of the last six Bears games
- It's been under the total in six of the last nine Bears and Lions games in Detroit
- It's been under the total in four of Detroit's last five September games
- It's been over the total in five of Detroit's last seven games
- Last week's loss was the first by Detroit against an NFC North opponent in nine games
- Detroit is 13-7 against the spread in its last 20 games but 1-4 ATS in its last five at home and in its last five Week 2 games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
