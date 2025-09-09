Big overreactions and real solutions to Chicago Bears problems
Normally there are actions and reactions to everything, but in the NFL there are actions and overreactions.
Overreactions most often follow defeats and there were plenty Monday night after the Bears blew a 17-6 lead, one they seemed on the verge of widening to 20-6, before going on to lose 27-24.
The problem with overreactions is the causes are real. It's just the solutions need to be more measured or realistic.
Coach Ben Johnson and the Bears have to come up with solutions to real problems that cause overreactions, but in many cases their hands are tied. In others, they can solve the issue.
Here are possible solutions to overreactions from the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
1. Overreaction: Tyson Bagent should start at QB
Let's not get carried away. Sure, Caleb Williams struggled. However, Bagent's arm was suspect in his only four NFL starts in 2023 even if he does a good job quickly surveying the field and getting the ball out.
The solution: Keep throwing. Williams did not set his feet and throw, and often failed to see receivers. It will change.
Something similar happened last year and it improve. More repetitions in the offense is the answer.
In his first nine games last year, Williams had an 81.0 passer rating with 60.5% completions and 198 yards passing per game. In his last eight, he had 276 yards passing and a 99.2 passer rating with 64.1% completions.
The offense got changed with the coaching staff. He'll get better in this attack with patience. Whether it will be sufficient improvement will be something to be determined only through more throws and later this year.
2. Overreaction: Make D'Andre Swift third-down back
This is based on Swift's 17 runs for only 53 yards Monday, a 3.1-yard average. And also on the fact Johnson turned him into the third-down back in Detroit when they were together.
The solution: Maybe fewer rushing attempts for Swift solves this, but not necessarily turning him into the third-down back. They only gave Kyle Monangai nine reps without a carry in the game. They gave it to DJ Moore three times Monday but none to their backup running back. The running game lacks toughness and this is a quality Monangai does have.
If Roschon Johnson doesn't return and Monangai doesn't have the coaches' confidence, what about activating Brittain Brown from the practice squad and using him as a power option? He was a very direct runner in preseason. The attack needs a power option to help wear down the defense.
On Monday night, the Bears defense seemed to collapse like a house of cards in the fourth quarter. It wasn't so much being on the field too long but taking a physical beating on the type of runs the Vikings had from Jordan Mason on the field instead of Aaron Jones that hurt the Bears defense.
They need to do the same thing to other teams. You need Knuckles to complement Sonic, just like in Detroit. Without Roschon Johnson and by keeping the ball away from Monangai, there was no power type back. Just get it to Monangai or Brown if Johnson's foot is still injured.
3. Overreaction: Sign a defensive end
There wasn't enough pressure on J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter when he directed three straight touchdown drives. It's true. But was this the lack of edge rush pressure?
The solution: Signing someone couldn't hurt but there's almost no one left except Jadeveon Clowney. It wasn't the edge rush pressure they lacked in the fourth quarter. The pressure they had earlier in the game from players inside was lacking and McCarthy stepped up to throw or run.
They need pressure from the tackles. That's what caused the problems for McCarthy early in the game when there was a cycle of three-and-outs. He was uncomfortable throwing in a a crowd then and had passes deflected. Another edge rusher would let them move Dayo Odeyingbo inside more in passing situations. They had no pressures from tackles Grady Jarrett, Andrew Billings or Chris Williams, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tonah Kpassagnon actually did a better job than Dominique Robinson rushing off the edge, even excelled.
Better yet, maybe in pass rushing situations get Daniel Hardy in as an edge on occasion. He was one of their more exciting players in preseason and effective with the rush. Yet, they didn't give Hardy a single play of defense, only special teams, and had Robinson in for 10 defensive plays without a pass rush pressure or even a tackle.
If they don't like Hardy, make rookie Shemar Turner active at tackle because he's another big, mobile player who can move from tackle to end. There are options here on the roster if they're not signing someone.
4. Overreaction: Cut Cairo Santos
Really? For one bad game? Cody Parkey is available. Some people have very short memories about kickers.
The solution: There isn't a problem yet. They don't need to bring in the kicker clown car for tryouts. If it becomes a problem then they do. Santos is coming off a year when he set the team record for field goals 50 yards or longer. He deserves more than one game to prove himself and has earned it.
As for the kickoff issue, he's never had a problem kicking off for touchbacks in the past. Ben Johnson was a much at fault here for not simply having him kick off out of bounds to save that extra time. All kicking out of the end zone would have gained over kicking it out of bounds would have saved is 5 yards. Both were better options than an onside kick that they wouldn't have recovered and could have eaten a few need, valuable seconds off the clock.
