Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers In-Game Blog
Live analysis and reporting from Soldier Field as the Bears try to break a three-game losing streak and also end a 10-game losing streak against the Packers.
Pregame
Forecast for extreme wind hasn't really panned out. It's a southwest 9 mph wind.
- Devin Hester on hand to be honored for his Hall of Fame induction and was on the sidelines posing for photos. His first TD return came against the Packers in 2006.
- The last time the Bears went more than two game in succession without a touchdown was 1974 with Abe Gibron as coach. They did it four straight games then.
- The national types aren't exactly enthusiastic about the chances the Bears can turn things around. All it takes is a look at their schedule.
Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. proves he probably needs to stick to the upcoming draft because his take on the first player to be taken in a redraft is completely foolish. He says it's Jayden Daniels. He's wrong because there's no such thing as a redraft except in your mind and imagination. They haven't had one yet that I know of, so play-time, pretend time is all he's dealing with here. Kiper needs to tell us about the 2025 draft.
