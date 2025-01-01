Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers: TV, Radio and Betting Trends
Chicago Bears (4-12) at Green Bay Packers (11-5)
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM NFL Radio, Channel 106 or 382
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
The Line: Packers by 9 1/2, over/under 40 1/2 (Fan Duel)
The Series: The 210th game overall between the teams. The Packers lead the series 108-95-6. The Packers won the Nov. 17 game between the teams 20-19 by blocking a 56-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired.
The Coaches: Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown is 0-4. He took over as interim head coach following the firing of Matt Eberflus, a day after Thanksgiving. Brown has not faced the Packers as a head coach.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 70-36 overall and 11-0 against the Bears. He is 38-11 at home for the Packers.
Last Week: The Bears lost for the 10th straight time, 6-3 at Soldier Field to the Seattle Seahawks. Only two of their 10 drives went more than 16 yards. They had a TD catch by Rome Odunze called back by penalty and a fumble return by Kyler Gordon called back because he made contact with the ball carrier in the recovery process. The Bears reached the Seahawks 40 on their final drive but ended with three straight incompletion and then the first interception Caleb Williams had thrown in 353 passes.
The Packers staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback at Minneapolis but lost for the second time this season to the Vikings 27-25. Down 27-10, they scored two touchdowns within 47 seconds of each other but then failed to recover the onside kick. Jordan Love went 19 of 30 for 185 yards with a touchdown but the Vikings held Josh Jacobs to 69 yards rushing and Green Bay’s defense gave up 377 yards passing and three TDs to QB Sam Darnold.
The Matchup: Green Bay is in the playoffs as a wild card and comes into the game with a chance to take the sixth seed in the NFC with a win and a Commanders loss at Dallas. The Bears are ninth in draft order for next year. They are in a four-way tie for fifth but lose the tiebreaker to all four teams. The Bears are trying to end an 11-game losing streak to the Packers and haven’t won at Green Bay since John Fox was in his first year as coach in 2015. This could be the final game with the Bears for players like Keenan Allen, Matt Pryor, Coleman Shelton and former Packer Marcedes Lewis, as they are players who are out of contract after this season. The Bears have some players looking to hit milestones with big games. DJ Moore needs 120 yards receiving for 1,000 yards and 11 catches for 100. D’Andre Swift needs 106 yards for his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Williams needs a 300-yard game for his fifth of the season, which would set a Bears team record. For Green Bay, Love is looking for a seventh straight game without an interception and RB Josh Jacobs is looking for an eighth straight game with a rushing TD, a personal best. Packers safety Xavier McKinney is No. 2 in the NFL in takeaways with seven interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Of Note: The Bears are looking to end a nine-game road losing streak. Their last win on the road came last Nov. 27 at Minnesota. … This is the first time the Packers have hosted the Bears in season finales in consecutive years, and the fourth time overall they have done it. … The 11-game losing streak in this series for the Bears is the longest current losing streak by any team to an opponent in the NFL and it’s the longest streak by either team in this series. … Green Bay’s playoff appearance will be its 13th in 16 years, most by any team in that time span. … Packers WR Jayden Reed is the first receiver in Packers history to have 900-plus yards from scrimmage in both of his first two seasons. He’s also second in team history for catches in his first two seasons, with 117, trailing only Sterling Sharpe (145).
Bears and Packers Betting Trends
- It’s been under the total in 12 of the last 16 Bears games as a road underdog
- It’s been under the total in seven of the last 10 Bears games
- The Packers have covered the spread in 10 of their last 11 against the Bears
- Green Bay has covered in five of its last six this season
- It’s been over the total in 13 of Green Bay’s last 17 January games
- Green Bay is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 at home
- The Packers have lost three of their last four games when they had a rest disadvantage and they played on Sunday last week while the Bears had a mini-bye after a Thursday game
- The Bears have covered the spread in five of their las six as underdogs after a home loss
- The Packers have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six home games against NFC North teams
