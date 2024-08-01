Chicago Bears and Houston Texans: TV, Radio and Betting
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
TV: ABC, ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Westwood One (Scott Graham, James Lofton)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The line: Fanduel, Houston by 1 1/2, over/under 31 1/2. DraftKings, Texans by 1, over/under 31 1/2.
The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 10-24 in his third season and 1-0 against the Texans in the regular season. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is 10-7 in his second season and has not faced the Bears in the regular season.
The Matchup: The opening preseason game played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's stadium pits last year's AFC playoff surprise, the Texans, against the Bears. It's the first time the Bears have been featured in this game since 2018, when they lost 17-16 to the Baltimore Ravens in Lamar Jackson's first NFL appearance at QB. The game will be played against a backdrop of three former Bears and one Houston Texans player going into the Hall of Fame. Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers are the former Bears, Peppers known more for playing in Carolina. WR Andre Johnson is the first Texans player ever to go into the Hall. The Bears are not playing quarterback Caleb Williams, defensive end Montez Sweat or any of the other starter and might even hold back some key backups, such as wide receiver Rome Odunze, as it will be a game featuring the bottom of the 90-man training camp rosters. QB Tyson Bagent will get the start for the Bears. Brett Rypien and Austin Reed might also play QB for the Bears in the game.
The Texans will do the same and keep QB C.J. Stroud, WR Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins and on the sidelines, as well as most if not all of their starters. Davis Mills is the Texans backup QB and Case Keenum the third QB. They also have former Bears-Packers-Lions QB Tim Boyle competing for backup. One Texans player who wouldn't have played but can't anyway is defensive lineman Denico Ryans, a former player in Eberflus' defense with the Colts. He has been suspended six weeks due to the NFL performance enhancing drug policy. Former Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is one player the Texans may lean on without Ryans in the regular season.
What to Watch: The new Bears offensive system will be on display under coordinator Shane Waldron, even if the players in it are not the starters. The offense, borrowed from Sean McVay and the Rams, stresses motion, zone blocking and is similar to their last offense under Luke Getsy in many respects, but uses different types of screens. It also stresses multiplicity and doesn't rely as heavily on the running game.
Also, this is the first NFL game using the new kickoff rule with both the kicking and receiving team lining up players within 10 yards of each other in the receiving team's territory and touchbacks going to the 30-yard line.
Who to Watch: Defensive back Reddy Steward and guard Bill Murray are two players Eberflus singled out for their performances in recent practices. Steward, from Troy, is the slot cornerback and replaced injured Kyler Gordon in practices. Bears punt and kick returners are important to watch in preseason as they can't really simulate this without full speed in camp. Velus Jones Jr., DeAndre Carter, Dante Pettis, Tyler Scott and Greg Stroman are players to watch in preseason on returns.
Of Note: Watch for Hester and former Bears from the 1985 team who know McMichael to have appearances during the telecast. McMichael has been stricken with ALS since 2021 and is unable to be at the ceremony. He will be presented at the induction ceremony by Jarrett Payton, Walter Payton's son.
Next Week: The Bears play a Saturday, noon game on Aug. 10 at Buffalo. The Texans play at Pittsburgh Friday, Aug. 9.
