Khalil Herbert's Reaction to Being Returned to Backup Duties
Running back Khalil Herbert has a chip on his shoulder.
If any Bears player had one, it should probably be Herbert. However, Herbert says it would be there even if GM Ryan Poles hadn't brought in a running back D'Andre Swift to take away his starting job.
"I mean, it's never a bigger chip," Herbert said. "I feel like I always have a big chip on my shoulder.
"I came here as a sixth-round pick. That's just what it is. I feel like I've always had that chip, cards have never been dealt my way my whole life. I just roll with the punches."
This is a pretty big punch. He's in a contract year, plays a position the league looks down its collective nose at in terms of cash, and now he loses the starting job given to him last year without even having the chance to win it back.
Oh, the Bears will say there's competition, but they didn't sign Swift for $24 million over three years to watch Herbert take the handoffs ahead of him.
"I mean I feel like I always got something to prove," Herbert said. "Not to anybody but to myself. Really, just showing who I am as a player, the film speaks for itself.
"So just being able to go out there each day and compete."
Herbert will roll with the idea of Swift being the higher tide in the room that raises all levels of play, so to speak.
"He does a good job of just raising the level of the (running backs) room, so everybody is kind of going with it and bringing the levels up as well," Herbert said.
Swift is a bit different type of back than Herbert. His game includes more ability as a route runner in the passing game. It's also been suggested by some he is a better pass blocker, but Pro Football Focus blocking grades say if he is it isn't by much.
"I mean, it's obviously competition," Herbert said. "Just having him in the room and learning some things from him as well, he's a great player.
"Just having that in my head and my workouts in the offseason just knowing that I got a great guy as well kind of just helps push us. Then when we get on the field we push each other even more. It's making us better and making everybody on the offense better as well."
Herbert is actually caught in a squeeze. He's battling Roschon Johnson for second back now, according to the depth chart the team released in advance of Thursday's first preseason game.
One wild card in the running back competition is the actual offense they're running. It's possible they'd find a role for three backs considering how much they're asking of them.
"I feel like we are able to do everything," Herbert said. "We line out wide, different places, different spots.
"Just being able to put us in different positions to get the ball is really big for us."
The passing game is definitely spreading out the defense in practices. It should, with three receivers like Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. The top two tight ends are high profile targets. The backs could find plenty of room to run on short patterns or screens. It sometimes works this way in practice, although there is no tackling to the ground so it's difficult to ascertain if one of those shorter passes might break for a longer gain.
Either way, Herbert has never been a real target. His 20 catches as the starting back last year was a career high and he has averaged only 14.3 receptions a season while rushing for 1,775 yards on 364 carries.
Johnson, on the other hand, displayed an immediate talent for working into the passing game with 34 catches on 40 targets and 209 yards, while rushing for 352 yards on 81 carries.
The actual competition does look like Johnson and Herbert because Swift has caught 48.7 passes a season in his career, besides going over 1,000 yards rushing last year.
Considering his plight, Herbert has the right attitude. He stresses positivity to take on each day.
"Really just how you perceive everything, your perspective on everything," he said. "Negative thoughts come from outside sources."
The Bears brought in positive thinking instructor and author Jon Gordon to address the team this week but Herbert seems to be ahead of the curve on this one.
"Really, just feeding yourself positive thought, putting in the work obviously in the things you do as well is a big thing," Herbert said. "But really, just positivity in your brain and speaking to yourself, speaking life into yourself, speaking great positive things into yourself goes a long way."
Even with all the positivity, the role is changing for Herbert. The Bears signed running back Demetric Felton this week and have given the pass-receiving back carries immediately.
It could be perceived as yet another move away from Herbert, another reason to think they'd trade him. However, rookie back Ian Wheeler has an injury and was working the stationary bike on Tuesday rather than running the ball. It looks like more of a depth move aimed at the extra preseason game, when starters will be rested.
How much work Herbert gets in the game remains uncertain, as he's no longer the starter.
