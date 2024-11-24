Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings Inactives for Week 12
Wide receiver Tyler Scott is among the Chicago Bears inactives for Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears have had Scott active for all but one game this season but no one would realize it because he has no receptions a year after he was a fairly big part of their offense as a rookie with 17 catches for 168 yards. Although he was active, he did not play in two games besides the game when he was an inactive.
Scott's play this year has involved special teams, but the Bears have bought up 6-foot-6, 222-pound receiver Collin Johnson from the practice squad for the Vikings game.
The other inactives for the Bears are tackle Kiran Amegadjie, safety Elijah Hicks, guard Ryan Bates, defensive back Ameer Speed and defensive end Dominique Robinson. Amegadjie has a calf injury, Hicks an ankle injury and Bates a concussion.
Vikings inactives include two former Bears: quarterback Brett Rypien and center Dan Feeney. Also inactive are cornerback Dwight McGlothern, defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez, tackle Walter Rouse and tight end Josh Oliver.
