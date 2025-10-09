Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders TV, streaming, radio, betting
Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2)
Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.
Kickoff: 7:15 pm. Monday
TV: ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge)
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Commanders by 4 1/2 (Over/under 49 1/2)
The Series: 48th game overall, Washington leads the series that started in 1932, 24-22-1. The Bears are 12-14-1 in Washington.
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 2-2 in his first season and hasn't faced Washington.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn is 63-52 overall and and is in his second season as Commanders coach. He is 13-6 in Washington in his two seasons after coaching Atlanta from 2015-20. Quinn has a 2-1 record against the Bears, including the 18-15 win last year.
The matchup: The rematch of the "Fail Mary" game for the Bears as they return to the scene of Jayden Daniels' 52-yard deflected Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown for the winning TD on the last play in 2024. Tyrique Stevenson tipped the ball, after he had his back to the play, and then rushed into the pile of defenders carelessly, knocking it back to wide open Brown. And Brown was supposed to be his man to cover on the play. There is another Monday night game starting at 6:15 on ESPN between Buffalo and Atlanta.
The Commanders have the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack and are trying to keep pace with the NFC East-leading Eagles (4-1). QB Jayden Daniels returned from a rib injury last week to throw for a TD and run for 39 yards in a 27-10 win over the Chargers. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 111 yards on 14 carries and two TDs, his first 100-yard effort. Deebo Samuel leads Washington's receiving corps with 30 catches for 300 yards and three TDs. Bears QB Caleb Williams has thrown for 927 yards on 81 of 130 with eight TDs and two interceptions for a passer rating of 97.8. Wide receiver Rome Odunze has five of his TD completions while D'Andre Swift leads the running attack with 187 yards on 56 carries and two TDs.
Key injuries: For the Bears, DT Grady Jarrett (knee), T Darnell Wright (elbow) and S Jaquan Brisker (unknown) are the major concerns. S Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) have been practicing and look ready to return. TE Colston Loveland (hip) and kicker Cairo Santos (quad) are injury concerns as well.
For the Commanders, Brown (groin), T Samuel Cosmi (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (quad) all missed the last game, DT Daron Payne (knee) missed practice time but was able to play last week.
Of note: The Bears are looking to win consecutive road games for the first time since 2020. ... The Bears had four takeaways in each of the last two games. ... The Bears defense is trying to hold a third straight team to three or fewer third-down conversions for the first time since 2004. ... With a TD, Odunze would join Walter Payton and Dennis McKinnon as the only Bears to score at least six touchdowns in the first six games. ... TE Cole Kmet needs one TD catch to move past Greg Olsen into second all time for Bears tight ends at 21. ... Daniels last week became the first player in NFL history to have 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 NFL games. ... LB Bobby Wagner is the second player with at last 100 tackles in 13 seasons. ... DE Dorance Armstrong is tied for the NFC lead in tackles for loss (7) and became the first Washington players with five sacks in five games since 2014.
Bears and Commanders Betting Trends
- The Bears are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- The Bears are 2-7 ATS in the last nine with Washington
- The Bears are 2-10 straight up in their last 12 road games
- It's been under the total in seven of the Bears' last nine against NFC East opponents
- Washington is 5-0 ATS in its last five at home
- Washington is 4-0-1 ATS in the last five in October
- It's been under the total in six of the last seven Washington games
- Washington has won four of its last five on Monday Night Football
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
