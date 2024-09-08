Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Inactives for Opener: Tyler Scott Sitting Out

The inactive player lists for Sunday's game at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. Bears second-year receiver Tyler Scott is among the inactives.

Tyler Scott is among the Bears inactives, along with Roschon Johnson.
Bears second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott is among the inactives for Sunday's season opener with the Tennessee Titans.

Scott played in every game last year and made 17 receptions as a rookie.

Also inactive for the game and somewhat of a suprise was running back Roschon Johnson, although he was getting over a foot injury late in training camp. The presence of Velus Jones Jr. allows the Bears to have replacements for both of their positions in the game should a starter or backup be injured.

Other Bears inactives include linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive end Dominique Robinson, guard Bill Murray, tackle Kiran Amegadjie and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. Pickens is suffering from a groin injury and was ruled out prior to the game.

Tennessee Titans inactives include safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Otis Reese IV, offensive lineman John Ojukwu, tight end David Martin-Robinson, linebacker Thomas Odukoya and linebacker Ade Gaye. Adams (hip) and Reese (concussion) had been ruled out ahead of time.

