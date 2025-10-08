Chicago Bears keep watchful eye on injury to kicker Cairo Santos
It's possible kicking could become an issue for the Bears this week because of a quad injury to Cairo Santos but they did see a positive turn to the situation to start Wednesday’s practice.
After he wasn’t participating at Tuesday’s unpadded practice, Santos did go to practice kicking Wednesday in pads along with punter/holder Tory Taylor, long snapper Scott Daly and practice squad kicker Jake Moody.
The Bears are not required to give participation level for any of their players or an injury report until Thursday this week because their game at Washington is Monday night.
Santos suffered the quad injury in the early third quarter of the 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sept. 28, and it kept the Bears' veteran from kicking off in the fourth quarter. Taylor performed those duties after the injury, kicking it 61 yards both times.
Santos actually made a 51-yard field goal after his injury.
"We'll see how we go throughout the week, how he's feeling and how he's looking," coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday of Santos. "You know, we've had a lot of conversations with him and so it will be one of those things where we take it day by day.
Santos went 4-for-4 against the Raiders, including field goals of 51 and 52 yards. Those tied him with Robbie Gould for the most field goals of 50 yards plus in franchise history (23).
Moody was acquired for the practice squad after the season opener on Sept. 12. Santos had a 50-yard miss in that game with the Vikings and the entire game seemed to take a turn after that as an 11-point lead quickly vanished.
Robbie Gould's replacement in San Francisco, Moody had rocky start to his NFL career. The former Michigan kicker made 21 of 25 field goals and 2 of 3 from 50-plus in the 2023 season, but then struggled and was released earlier this season. Moody missed two short field goals in the opener and was 24 of 34 (70.6%) his second season, including 4 of 9 from 50 yards plus.
The Bears did have a few other significant injury developments on Wednesday, as tight end Colston Loveland (hip) was back on the field after missing the last game. However, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) was not practicing with the team. Nor was safety Jaquan Brisker, who wasn’t on the field for a second straight day.
There was no postgame report about an injury to Brisker, who in 2024 had his season end following five games due to his third concussion in three seasons.
Both Kyler Gordon and T.J. Edwards were on the practice field for a second straight day Wednsday after they practiced last week in their comeback from hamstring injuries.
