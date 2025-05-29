Chicago Bears OTA Observations: Jaquan Brisker ignites defense
An interception of Caleb Williams by Tremaine Edmunds fired up the Bears defense during Wednesday's OTA practice but it was another one off of him that really turned up the volume.
It was a deflection safety Jaquan Bisker came up with and returned.
“Brisker brings a lot of energy on the field, off the field—he’s just an energetic guy," Bears defensive end Montez Sweat said. "You kind of hear him in any area he’s at.”
Brisker's interception and return is always welcome news after he spent the last 12 weeks last season out with his third concussion in three seasons.
Williams actually had a much sharper practice than in the previous week's OTA despite the interceptions. He hit Olamide Zaccheaus with a middle-range pass that broke wide open for a big gain and had another deep ball to Cole Kmet for a touchdown. Twice he found DJ Moore on routes near the sidelines.
Maybe the best catch was from undrafted rookie wide receiver Jahdae Walker on a throw over the middle that was deflected. Walker caught the pass laying on his back, got up and then raced upfield before being stopped.
One other pass that didn't work out was the result of excellent coverage. Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was drafted for his excellent speed and showed it by covering running back D'Andre Swift stride for stride deep down the field and prevented a completion. Linebackers usually can't take Swift far downfield as he has wide receiver type speed.
Holler Guy
Coach Ben Johnson had to scream at the offense once when they were slow to line up over the ball and confusion seemed to take over at the line of scrimmage. It was a bit like last week's OTA when he had to rais his voice.
"Yeah, there's a certain way that the play needs to get communicated in the huddle," Johnson said. "There's a certain way that the break should sound to us around that means that we're ready for business, and we're ready to get going.
"And if it doesn't sound that way, then we're just not going to allow the practice to go south. Fatigue is something that we're going to combat. The longer practice goes, the more fatigue guys get, and the mental toughness has to come through of still doing the little things correctly. So that's a part of it."
Strains and pains
T.J. Edwards, Kyler Gordon and Luther Burden III missed practice with soft tissue injuries. Tight end Colston Loveland remains out rehabbing from his shoulder injury. The Bears were also without cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was back home at a previously scheduled charitable event. Without Johnson playing, the starters were Tyrique Stevenson and free agent signing Nashon Wright at cornerback. Without Gordon, Josh Blackwell had a ton of work,
While no one likes to hear about injuries, the fact they were freely reported by Johnson was a refreshing change from the Matt Eberflus era, when he insisted he didn't need to report anything until the regular season and would take advantage of this rule, presumably for a "competitive edge," although they didn't have games scheduled for three more months.
Although Sweat was at Halas Hall, he didn't practice on Wednesday. Most of the snaps at first-team defensive end were taken by Dominique Robinson in Sweat's place and he had one of his better practices, beating Darnell Wright a few times during the full-team scrimmage. On the first one at the start of practice, he forced Caleb Williams to throw away the football. Robinson needs to produce as he's in a contract year and simply hasn't had the sacks or pressure he needs.
Tackle shuffle
A week ago, Kiran Amegadjie lined up with the first team at OTAs at left tackle. On Wednesday, it was rookie Ozzy Trapilo getting the assignment with starters and Amegadjie took the backup slot. Both are playing there while starter Braxton Jones gets over a broken bone in his ankle.
“We’re moving guys around," Johnson said. "We want to give everyone an opportunity, so, you know, Darnell, we feel pretty comfortable keeping him at the right side right now. So the left side until we get Braxton back in the mix, it’s going to be a little bit of musical chairs.”
For now, there is no plan of moving Darnell Wright to the left side from the right, although it doesn't mean this couldn't occur in the future.
“To be determined, anything’s on the table," Johnson said. "And we’re going to let the plan play out, which is keep him there for the time being and let these guys battle it out on the left side. And we can decide to change course whenever we need to.”
