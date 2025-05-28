Caleb Williams buries narrative of wanting to be in Minnesota
Caleb Williams didn't so much deny the stories being told of how he wanted to avoid coming to Chicago as much as he sought to bury them in the past.
He probably didn't achieve his aim, but at least Williams made the attempt after the Bears let the situation fester for a week.
The Bears quarterback realized the uproar would continue about Seth Wickersham's upcoming book on quarterbacks and the fact he and his father, Carl, looked at the possibility of avoiding a place where quarterbacks traditionally struggle. So he tried to give it more proper context Wednesday during his first press conference of on-field OTAs.
"This whole storm that happened, it wasn't something that we wanted to have happen at this point," Williams said. "We're focused on the present, we're focused on now, we're focused on trying to get this ship moving in the right direction. And I think so far that's what we've been doing.
"But for this to come out it's been a distraction."
Possibly the only aspect of the story he slapped down as false, or at least misinterpreted, was how he had reportedly not known how to study game film last season when the Bears reportedly didn't help him.
"That was a funny one that came out," Williams said, laughing. "It wasn’t that I didn’t know how to watch film. It was more or less the sense of learning shortcuts in the sense of, or not learning, shortcuts, but learning ways to watch film and be more efficient, learning ways to pick up things better.
"So that was a funny one that came out, that in context, in how that was trying to be portrayed, didn’t get portrayed that way. It wasn’t that I didn’t know how to watch film, it was trying to figure on the best ways and more efficient ways, so I can watch more film, I can gather more information so that when I do go out there on gameday that information that I gathered through Monday when we got back all the way up to whatever day that gameday is, so when get out there I can gather it, I see it, I can react and it’s not me sitting there thinking so much about the rules and these different things."
Williams expects coach Ben Johnson's input and offensive approach is of help in terms of watching film.
"He’s been in this offense for six years," Williams said. "He’s really been on top of it and we’re really only trying to catch up, I’m only trying to catch up to him and be on top of the details as much as possible."
Many of the quotes in the story are attributed to his father or quotes by him through his father. It was Williams' father who had said the Bears QB wanted to go to Minnesota.
So the picture of his father meddling is a natural one, but Williams said he's his own man.
"Definitely a grown man, I shut him down quite a lot just because in season and out of season, it's something you have to do," Williams said. "He cares so much about me and my future and we have been along this journey so long together, all he wants is the best for me.
"So if anything happens and he's super hot-headed and it's more of like 'All right, go ahead and go away. Go reset.' Things like that. Love him to death and things like that, super fortunate to have him. We have talked about it. Understanding that there's a right place and a right time and there are times that there is not."
The Minnesota attraction in the story was true, Williams confirmed, but only until he actually visited Chicago.
"Yeah, I had a good visit at the other place, Minnesota, with Kevin O’Connell," Williams said. "Good staff and all of that obviously. He just won the coach of the year award and things like that. Obviously, good staff and things like that.
"But something that keeps getting lost, something that keeps getting, I think, not being addressed the way it needs to be is the fact that I went on that visit first, came here and then after I came here, I went back home and talked to my dad."
It's when he told his father he wanted to come to Chicago after all was said and done.
"All of the things that were supposed to be these big things that everybody’s been talking about recently, one, never happened and in the sense of they were all thoughts, they were all ideas and I think if you’re in this situation, I think if your son or daughter, anybody’s in this situation to be in that position I think you think about all of the options and you look at the history and the facts and all of these different things.
"Those are thoughts that go throughout your head in those situations. All of those are thoughts and then after I came on my visit here, it was a deliberate answer and deliberate and determined answer that I had is that I wanted to come here."
Williams wants it known he wanted to be in Chicago in the end, not Minnesota.
"I think that was something that was glaring to me that I wanted to come here and be the guy and a be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around," he said. "That last thing that was said in all of that I think is the most important thing is that I wanted to be here."
In the end, Williams is right where he wanted to be the most.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI