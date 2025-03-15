Chicago Bears pro days update: Georgia edge duo tests delayed
Probably the real problem with tracking down pro day results from players who will or could be involved in the NFL draft is best exemplified by the Georgia testing this past week and safety Dan Jackson.
Jackson is a bit undersized at his position and the combine didn't invite him, but he did test well at the pro day. At least it seemed that way.
When Jackson's 40-yard dash was run, teammate and defensive tackle Warren Brinson called the time 4.4. Several other reports on the internet had his clocking between 4.40 and 4.46.
Therein lies the problem with combine results. Many posted are based off of individual clockings. Take them for what they’re worth.
However, Georgia's posting came out eventually at 4.46 with a 34-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 7.12-second three-cone drill. It wasn't a bad day's work and probably did indicate the 6-foot, 194-pounder should have been among the combine invitees. His school pedigree alone should have him on teams' big boards for Day 3 or priority free agents.
The other big news from Georgia pertaining to the Bears was neither anticipated Round 1 edge rusher worked out.
Mykel Williams, who should be more on the Bears' radar because he is a bigger edge rusher at 260 pounds, and 6-1m 243-pound Jalon Walker will hold their own private workout in Athens April 17, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.
Walker is rehabbing from a quad injury and didn't want to work out yet. Williams had an ankle injury that plagued him all season and was a major reason he had just five sacks and 21 tackles in six starts in his final yar. The report also said Williams had dinner with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers pick 21st, 11 in back of the Bears.
Among other pro day items of interest regarding Bears positions of need either early or later in the draft:.
- Fresno State safety Dean Clark posted a reported time of 4.49 seconds in the 40, did a solid 19 reps in the bench and an excellent 11 feet in the broad jump. He also had a 41-inch vertical leap. This was from a prospect rated 211th or rounds six or seven, on Pro Football Focus' big board. The 4.49 would have tied him for eighth among safeties at the combine and the 41-inch vertical would have been fourth. The 11-foot broad jump would have been second. Teammate and wide receiver Mac Dalena was reported at 4.36 in the 40. Dalena, who is 5-11, 173, had 126 catches for Fresno State but isn't on the PFF top 300.
- USC running back Woody Marks, graded as a late Day 3 prospect by PFF, ran a 4.52-second 40. Marks measured at 5-10, 213 and is considered an excellent receiver. Teammate Akili Arnold, a safety prospect regarded as late Day 3 by PFF, measured at 5-11, 196 and has 30-inch arms. He ran 4.69 in the 40 but an outstanding 6.90 in the three-cone drill.
- Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a projected late Day 3 linebacker prospect according to PFF, ran a 4.5-second 40, did 16 reps in the bench press and had a vertical of 29 1/2 inches, while potential Day 2 defensive lineman Deone Walker ran the 40 in 5.28 seconds and did 22 reps in the bench at 6-7, 323 pounds.
- Indiana defensive tackle CJ West, a Chicago area native who worked out at the combine but not in the bench press, had 28 reps at 225 pounds in that event at the Hoosiers' pro day. No defensive tackle at the combine put up more than 29. West is regarded as an early Day 3 or late Day 2 prospect. At 6-1, 316, West had run a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Hoosiers linebacker Jailin Walker, put up 10-foot-7 broad jump on that day. Walker had one season for the Hoosiers after two with James Madison.
- Georgia tight end Benjamin Yurosek had 123 catches for Stanford and the Bulldogs and came in at the pro day with a 4.64-second 40, which would have been second-best time at the combine after Oregon's Terrance Ferguson (4.63). Again, 40 times at pro days must be taken with a grain of salt. Yurosek had a three-cone time of 7.16 seconds at the pro day, which indicates good speed as well, but his vertical was only 31 1/2 inches and broad jump 9-7. Yurosek is a fifth-rounder on the PFF big board.
- Oklahoma defensive lineman Davon Sears, who is 6-1, 305, was reported at 4.91 seconds for the pro day 40, a time that would have turned heads at the combine if run there. It would have been fourth fastest among interior defensive players. Sears isn't ranked on the top 300 for PFF. He is a transfer from Texas State.
Upcoming Pro Days
This week begins what is probably the most intense one for pro days. Here is the week's schedule.
March 17
Big 12 Pro Day March 18-21, Arkansas, Northern Illinois, Oregon State, Sam Houston, Syracuse, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia.
March 18
Central Arkansas, Memphis, Northwestern, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Wofford,
March 19
Akron, Alabama, Alabama A&M, Idaho State, Kent State, Minnesota, San Jose State, Stanford.
March 20
California, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Middle Tennessee, William & Mary
March 21
Florida State, Michigan, Missouri, North Texas, Utah State, Youngstown State.
March 24
Auburn, Boston College, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Iowa, Marshall, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Northern Iowa, SMU, Toledo, Troy, UNLV, USTA.
