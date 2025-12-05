Long-suffering Bears like DJ Moore can get used to all of this winning

This business of playing in big games and especially facing the Green Bay Packers in a big game for the NFC North lead is new to the 9-3 Bears .

It's really new.

For wide receiver DJ Moore, it's a first time playing for a winning team in eight NFL seasons, the last three in Chicago. But it's not as easy it might seem.

"This is my first time ever being like this on the winning side but my emotions are still even keel," Moore said. "Can't get too high, can't get too low."

Nonetheless, Moore can't hide his feelings about being a winner after seven-plus seasons with seven wins as his team's high-water mark.

"It feels great," Moore said. "Out of eight years this is probably the best record I've done had and I'm just having fun with it. Winning makes football fun."

Fun, but still serious. Players got their first hint of how serious it was with the NFC North lead on the line as they met with their coach Monday after he had the weekend to put his shirt back on after the postgame celebration.

Chicago Bears Head Coaches with the best Win/Loss Record through 12 Games:



10-1-1 — George Halas (1920)

9-2-1 — Paddy Driscoll (1956)

9-3 — Ben Johnson (2025)



The hype is real. pic.twitter.com/Iu5tzztttF — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) December 4, 2025

No more joking and laughing. Ben Johnson brought the passing game failures up to all the receivers and QB Caleb Williams.

"You can tell everybody is dialed in and based off of what Ben said in the offseason we need to really lock in and get this thing going," Moore said.

What Johnson said was how much he enjoyed beating Packers coach Matt LaFleur twice a year, and he doesn't take that comment lightly even if he has deflected all talk about it.

The message for receivers and QBs was rather blunt.

" 'Get that (excrement) done or we won't have a passing game,' " Moore said, quoting Johnson. "So we need to be on the details with that."

Ben Johnson promised to change this franchise and this city.



I’m a lifelong Bears fan and I’ve never been a bigger believer. Thank you for igniting the fire.



Good. Better. Best. A lifestyle. @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/BRrdUVjUs4 — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) December 3, 2025

The running game exploded but Johnson and the offense know they need both if they’re to have a chance in big games.

"I mean I like running the ball and blocking for the backs to get all their accolades but we need something else on the outside, too," Moore said. "So we need to get that going."

Moore said the details must be cleaned up, and Johnson is always a stickler for the details.

Is it time for Declan Doyle to stop focusing on the @ChicagoBears offense and begin interviewing for head coaching positions? — Brian Harmon (@Bharmradio) November 30, 2025

"Ben (Johnson) has talked about our passing game isn't exactly where we want it to be right now," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "We all have a hand in that. That would be us as coaches, the players, Caleb, the pass catchers, the line.

"We all can clean up some of those details and I would say this, that's a reflection of where we're at and we want to see that number go up. But that (completion percentage) number goes up by all of us doing a better job."

.@clayharbs82 drops his week 3 NFL power rankings 🍿



Bears 📉

Colts 📈

Dolphins 📉

Rams 📈 pic.twitter.com/5ekshkuIs8 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) September 16, 2025

Moore incurred the coach's wrath for his mistakes like anyone else.

"You never want to hear nothing," Moore said. "I mean, it was not negative but it wasn't the best feeling. So you just want to not have him say that any more so we've got to be on the details."

One detail Moore had trouble with in the Philadelphia game was simply keeping his feet. He was slipping.

DJ Moore slips more than any WR I’ve ever seen — Don Juan (@thedonjuanx) November 28, 2025

"I can tell you from my perspective, I slipped twice this year and I usually don't ever do that and the one in Philly was bad. I can’t have that no more," Moore said.

It would seem slipping is more a matter of field condition than anything else, but Moore said he slipped coming out of his route and lost his footing because he hadn't run the route correctly.

"No, that's not out of my control," he said. "They're my feet."

Nothing is beyond reproach with the big game approaching.

Need to start seeing some more playmaking coming from DJ Moore. He gets paid too much for the amount of “my bads” he’s had this year. — Rob Gallik (@CoachGallik) November 28, 2025

X: BearsOnSI