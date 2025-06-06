Chicago Bears rookie duo a mystery as veterans break for summer
Most Chicago Bears left Halas Hall for the summer Thursday knowing where they stand in coaches' eyes and with their own conditioning.
Not everyone is that way. Injured players remain an issue.
It's possible coach Ben Johnson might have more to reveal on injuries to the first two Chicago Bears draft picks during next week's OTA session for rookies and other young players.
First-round tight end Colston Loveland did some individual work back during rookie camp but hasn't participated on the field since then at OTAs and minicamp.
Second-round receiver Luther Burden III hasn't practiced since the rookie camp, either, and heading into training camp he still has the unsigned contract. None of the Bears' three second-round picks are signed and can't practice at camp unless they sign. Burden has an unspecified soft tissue injury.
The Burden injury is different than the Loveland's. The surgery to Loveland happened last season and he tried playing through it but had January surgery to repair an AC joint dislocation. Johnson said he still isn't certain on when Loveland will be available.
"I have to find that out; I don't know," Johnson said. "I just knew that, in the springtime here, he was not going to be available. At some point here in camp, we should get the green light."
Burden was expected to add explosiveness in the slot. The Bears saw plenty of pass-catching ability at that position from Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay during OTAs and minicamp.
The final spring practices next week are for rookies and less experienced veterans, although second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze said he plans to attend.
"On paper, they're all optional but we want to be here to put in that work," Odunze said. "Those guys that have established themselves in this league, are on their sixth, seventh year and have kids at home, you’ve got to go handle your responsibilities.
"I just turned 23 and don't have many other things to focus on other than getting better and becoming the best wide receiver I can for this organization.”
Training camp likely starts at some point during the last week of July, although the dates haven't yet been announced.
So is Johnson worried about either drafted rookie being unavailable when training camp starts?
"No worry whatsoever," he said. "We have plenty of bullets, plenty of weapons here on offense. We're going to be just fine."
It seemed true enough in their offseason work, but then again, they don't face an opponent in offseason practices and won't until August.
Johnson dispatched players with a plan for offseason improvement. Part of it is each player's conditioning. The rest involves their positions.
"Each guy knows where they stand right now," Johnson said. "We'll really have the competition cranked up once we get back."
