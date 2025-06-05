Gervon Dexter sees his next step as the great leap forward
Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter walks the fine line between stepping up and arriving.
In his mind, the time for walking that line should be at an end.
Coach Ben Johnson noticed Dexter in games he coached against the Bears last year for Detroit, but Dexter's goal for this year is to go beyond being noticed.
"It's hard to compare because I've only been with him now for, what, seven weeks, eight weeks?" Johnson said. "But, I can tell you this, just from afar, having called plays against him, he was a guy that really came on last year. You could feel it.
"With (defensive tackle Andrew) Billings being out last year, you could feel him (Dexter) grow into just a little bit more of, 'Hey, I need to step up here,' and you could see it. You can see it on the tape. There was growth. There was more production, particularly in the pass-rush game."
Five sacks said Dexter figured out how to apply heat on quarterbacks from the interior, although he did line up over tackle or outside the tackle 144 times according to Pro Football Focus.
Still, he finished 28th in their grades among 219 interior defensive linemen one year after he'd been 114th, and was 56th against the run after he'd been 187th.
It wasn't enough to say he has arrived. The way he seemingly stepped back later in the year said this much.
"Being more consistent, finishing, just staying consistent is the next step for me,” Dexter said.
Both seemed problems last year, at least according to PFF's grading. They gave him grades of 61 or higher in seven of his first eight games last year. After he had three very high numbers in succession, he finished the season with three out of four at 60 or lower at a time when he figured to ascend.
“Now it's time to put it together," Dexter said. "That’s what it means to me."
He appreciates all the help he's had from veterans at coming to the forefront.
"But yeah, it’s time to put it together now," he said.
Dexter figures to lose snaps this year with Andrew Billings back from a torn pectoral muscle, the acquisition of Grady Jarrett and drafting of Shemar Turner. He had 617 plays last year compared to 432 as a rookie.
Going hand in hand with being more productivity is the need to increase his leadership. In Year 3, he took it upon himself to organize offseason defensive line workouts in Florida during the winter.
“I'm learning to be a leader," Dexter said. "I would say (it's) just growing up, you know what I mean? Going into Year 3, I played a little ball. So just, just taking that next step into doing some of those things and trying to step up and be the guy."
Dexter has been a bit of a sponge when it comes to watching the more experienced players on the line, like Montez Sweat and, even in their limited time together, Grady Jarrett. Sweat leads by example, Jarrett by example with his talk and the walk.
“I mean, there's different ways of leading," Dexter said. "For me, when I watch Montez, he's leading in that way, I'm following him. So, there's different types of leaders. We obviously now have (DL) Grady Jarrett who can lead by example, and he is vocal.
"So, yeah I think a defensive line definitely needs a guy, you know what I mean? I can step up and let you know.”
Johnson has noticed the interplay between defensive linemen as they bring along players and leaders.
"I think what we've seen here from the D-line room, as a whole, we've seen a lot of guys that are pushing, they're growing," he said. "I like to spend a lot of time down there during individual (skills practice) because it's not just great work, technique work they're getting, but they're coaching each other up along the way, as well.
"We have a great, cohesive unit. Then, when we get the pads on, it's going to be a really healthy competition, as well."
Now, Dexter has to hope Johnson also notices his play to an even greater extent than last year, because it will mean he has crossed the line to arrivals.
