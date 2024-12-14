Chicago Bears Saturday Injury Report: Elijah Hicks Returning
The Bears got running back D'Andre Swift back at practice Saturday on a limited basis and it appears likely he'll try to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
Swift is listed as questionable for the game but had the same status last week and has played through a groin injury. Interim head coach Thomas Brown is feeling good about the chance Swift plays.
"I mean, I'm positive about it, but we'll see over the next couple days, see how it goes," Brown said.
The Bears backfield will again be without short-yardage ace Roschon Johnson due to a concussion. He is out and hasn't practiced all week.
The defensive front will be without 3-technique starter Gervon Dexter. He has been ruled out, as well, due to a knee injury. The other Bears player out is guard Ryan Bates with a concussion.
The good injury news for the Bears is safety Elijah Hicks will make his return after two games away due to an ankle injury. He had a full practice Saturday after limited practices Thursday and Friday and is no longer on the injury report.
Also, defensive back Josh Blackwell is off of the injury report after a shoulder limited practice time earlier in the week. Like Hicks, he went through a full practice Saturday so he'll be available to replace injured return man DeAndre Carter.
For the Vikings, cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is questionable.
