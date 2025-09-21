Chicago Bears will miss facing a key Dallas Cowboys defender
The Bears couldn't catch the same break Dallas did in the secondary but at least their offensive linemen should have an easier task Sunday at Soldier Field.
New Dallas edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney will not play in the game and is inactive.
The Bears could not catch another break with cornerback Trevon Diggs, as he will play after being downgraded Saturday to questionable with a late-week knee injury. Diggs is a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.
It means Bears receivers will face just one top cornerback. Dallas starter DaRon Bland was already ruled out Friday with a foot injury.
The Bears have their best two cornerbacks out of the game. Kyler Gordon was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury and Jaylon Johnson went on injured reserve Saturday with a groin injury.
The Bears also are without backup cornerback Jaylon Jones due to a hamstring injury. Like Jones and Gordon, linebacker T.J. Edwards is among inactives due to a hamstring injury.
Bears running back D'Andre Swift is available to start and will play after he had been listed questionable with a quad injury. He had practiced all week on a limited basis and was trending upward to play.
Inactives for the Bears besides Gordon, Edwards and Jones are linebacker D'Marco Jackson (hamstring), backup, third QB Case Keenum and tackle Ozzy Trapilo
Other Dallas inactives besides Clowney and Bland are guard Trevon Keegan, linebacker Shemar James, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive tackle Jay Toia and running back Jaydon Blue.
