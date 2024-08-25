Chris Williams Set to Reprise Role in Matt Eberflus' Defense
Chris Williams hasn't exactly enjoyed a ton of NFL success in 120 plays and 13 game appearances over three seasons.
What he had, he remembers coming under Bears coach Matt Eberflus in 2021. It's a major reason he's in Chicago now.
"I know his scheme is to attack and be fast and use my skillset," Williams said. "Definitely is what I feel comfortable with in this scheme."
By trade standards, the player the Bears got from the Browns for the sixth-round pick they received from Miami in exchange for Chase Claypool is not going to shake the NFL. They even got a seventh-round pick back in the exchange along with Williams.
Then again, the Bears didn't get Williams to be a starting defensive tackle. He's there to support Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens and perhaps even Byron Cowart, although he could also be coming in to take Cowart's roster spot. He's more of a 3-technique at 285 pounds.
The limited success Williams had in the NFL that season occurred because he was allowed by Eberlus' scheme to attack inside. It's what he remembers best about the scheme and the HITS principle Eberflus created.
"Just him saying running to the ball, get after the ball, get the ball out - honestly ball, ball, ball - and I carried that with me wherever I went, too, because I know that if you can take the ball away, you can stay in the league a long time," Williams said.
What may have actually refreshed Eberflus' memory and caught GM Ryan Poles' attention was a preseason game last week when Williams made two sacks, three tackles and a forced fumble. His two sacks led the Browns in preseason going into Saturday's preseason game.
So Poles and Eberflus saw an opportunity that maybe they wouldn't have from others they have on the roster like Michael Dwumfour or Keith Randolph Jr., who they cut to make room for Williams.
MATT EBERFLUS EXPRESSES OPTIMISM OVER ZACCH PICKENS INJURY
BEARS SEE DARRELL TAYLOR'S INTENSITY ITN EDGE ROTATION AS A FIT
BEARS BACKUP QBS COMMAND SPOTLIGHT BUT WILL THEY KEEP ALL THREE?
"They just were, like, they love how hard I play, how I fly around and things like that," Williams said. "My get-off is a big thing that stood out to them so they were just like just keep doing what I’m doing and be myself."
It's somewhat of a homecoming for Williams and not because of Eberflus. Assistant Bears offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling was Williams' head coach at Wagner.
"So it's nice reuniting with him and I know a couple of guys that are on the team," Williams said. "Some people find it hard to go new places and adapt with new people but I feel like that’s one of my strengths to get around new people and talk and learn. I’m just ready for the opportunity, for real."
Eberflus had some recollection of Williams playing a few impactful games that season in Indy.
"I think it was, we had some injury there if I remember correctly," Eberflus said. "But he earned that spot, too, because the of the way he practices, the way he plays and the way he was just learning and getting better every single week. And he played some significant snaps for us.
"I know he played the Tennessee game and he played at the end of the year. So he did a nice in there."
What Eberflus really remembers was the quickness into the gap Williams showed. It's what he flashed in the preseason game against the Vikings last week.
"I would say. Yeah, I like his get-off," Eberflus said. "He does have a good get-off. That's beatin' guys to the punch and getting on 'em fast. I think he plays the run really well.
"So he's got to continue to grow in there. We've changed some things since ... he was with us a couple of years ago in terms of technique and some of the calls are different because we evolve as we go. So he'll have to learn those things, too."
The role may not be a big one. The fourth defensive tackle got into game for 25% of the defensive snaps last year
The reason they could use Williams mainly was the injury to Zacch Pickens before the last preseason game, but Eberflus on Saturday said it did not appear to be a long-term injury.
Pickens was fairly active in the rehab area at practice Saturday, so Williams' contribution could be minor, but definitely necessary. It would be more than Williams did last year, as he spent it on practice squads.
"It’s a whirlwind of emotions because you build relationships where you're at but you can't turn down a great opportunity," Williams said. "I was ecstatic, ready to go. I was honestly like 'let's get it,' (while) waiting for the text for when my flight was going to come here."
A Colt, a Brown and now, "I'm a Bear," he said. "Bear down baby."
Twitter: BearsOnSI