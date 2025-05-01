Could Chicago Bears lean on Roschon Johnson as that other back?
Before the draft there were a few websites and analysts claiming the running back group might be 25 deep this year, there are that many of them.
As Bears nation comes to grips with the fact they tested this abundance by failing to draft the first 21 backs, Ryan Poles seemed to offer up a last best hope of sorts.
In his appearance with David Kaplan and J. Hood on AM-1000 Thursday, the Bears GM pointed out he will be looking at the free agency list.
"We have a great pro staff that's led by (pro scouting director) Jeff King," Poles told Kap & J. Hood. "And we have a short list that we're looking at, guys that are available. We always, again, stay opportunistic there and we have conversations entirely of 'Is this going to be the right move for us?' 'Is there a fit?' And we'll continue to have those conversations as we go."
So when would this happen? Poles isn't giving an exact time and that could obviously be altered if they saw someone else thinking of making the same move first.
"I know we really want to get this new coaching staff with the players that we have to see if they believe that they can help us," Poles said.
So, it sounds as if he's planning to let the coaches see the backs on the field in OTAs later this month, starting May 20, before making a move they might not need to make—or at least that they don't think they would need to make. About 90% of Bears fans on social media have weighed in already saying they need to sign free agents Nick Chubb or J.K. Dobbins.
"But again, we'll always keep our eye on the short list to see if we need to bring someone in to come in and create competition and see if we can raise the level of talent in that room," Poles added.
He does have other hopes, though, and one he mentioned quite prominently.
1. Roschon Johnson
The third-year back from Texas never has been given a chance. Poles admitted this in regards to how former offensive coordinators Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown used him last year after he had shown some promise as a rookie under former coordinator Luke Getsy.
"Roschon, really looking forward to him playing a physical brand of football that we know he has," Poles said, without being asked by Kaplan & Hood about him. "I think kind of that role was a little bit out of whack last year. I think he's going to have more of a physical role for us."
Johnson, a fourth-round pick, did match his career high of 10 carries in a game twice last year but he went over four carries only once in the last 10 games last season and they confined his role largely to short-yardage and goal line. Playing only short yardage and goal line was the main reason he averaged only 2.7 yards a carry.
The other main reason was his injury situation. He suffered a toe injury in preseason and wasn't ready to play in the opener. Later, he suffered the second concussion he's had in two NFL seasons but finished the season active and playing. This limited role is why he tied for the team touchdown lead despite making only 55 total carries a year after he had 81 as a rookie.
The 6-foot, 225-pounder could be exactly what they need if given the chance to be the power threat the offense has lacked. That one will be up to Ben Johnson. They have signed another undrafted free agent with a power running style. Texas State and former UTEP back Deion Hankins is the same height and weight as Johnson and has a smash-mouth style.
2. The Other Guys
Poles mentioned seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai and his power style as an alternative but did not forget to include Ian Wheeler, the 5-11, 205-pound back who was making in-roads as an undrafted free agent last preseason but then suffered a torn ACL in the last preseason game.
"Wheeler was doing some really good things last year," Poles told Kap & J. Hood. "He has a high level of speed. And then Kyle; Kyle is going to come in and he's a physical runner and looking forward to him to develop and see where he lands on the depth chart as we go through training camp."
3. Coach Them Up
Poles is counting on the new running backs coach to make an impact on his group. That, of course, is former Chiefs offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.
"I'm really excited about Eric Bieniemy being here as well," Poles said. "Just in terms of like obviously I've been with him (in KC) but there's a long track record of development and his ability to rasie the level of play for that (RB) room. So we're really excited about him."
4. Better Bigs
A running back is often only as good as his blocking. Poles thinks all the backs will look better with the line improving over last year through the addition of center Drew Dalman and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.
"I really think with the additions with the O-line, you're going to feel that when we're looking at the running back position in terms of how they perform and their efficiency this upcoming year," Poles added.
Still, it would settle a lot of upset stomachs if Poles actually did bring in an experienced back to share time with D'Andre Swift because Johnson has only 136 carries in two seasons, Wheeler and Monangai have no carries, and veteran backup Travis Homer has six attempts in two Bears seasons. He's never had more than 25 in any season and has 89 runs going into his seventh year.
