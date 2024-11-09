Could Yannick Ngakoue Come Back to Bite the Bears with Patriots?
It's possible the Bears could face their old pass rusher on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots.
The Baltimore Ravens waived edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and the Patriots claimed him Friday. Although he's not going to have much time to pick up the New England defensive scheme, many teams' experience with Ngakoue has been that he really doesn't play within the scheme much anyway.
Ngakoue frequently was criticized for being overly concerned with sacks and not worrying about defending the run at other stops and it's not as if the Bears found out something entirely different.
The Bears decided not to bring back Ngakoue after he played out his one-year 2023 contract, and made four sacks in 13 games for them before he suffered a season-ending broken ankle.
It was the first season Ngakoue failed to pick up at least eight sacks and this year he had 1 1/2 sacks with five tackles, including one for loss, with the Ravens before being waived.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles were asked about Ngakoue numerous times in the offseason and even as late as the week of the final preseason game.
"I do like him," Eberflus said. "I like him as a man. I like him as a worker. He certainly has done good things for us in the past but again that's speculation and other things like that. But again, I do love him in terms of the man and the player."
Instead, the Bears were interested in Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon but Atlanta wound up getting the edge rusher in a trade. The Bears traded to acquire Darrell Taylor from Seattle and he is part of their edge rotation with Jake Martin, Austin Booker and starters Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker.
Ngakoue eventually signed with the Ravens for a veteran minimum contract type of contract at $1.2 million a year after the Bears paid him $10 million for a season.
Could he really play against them Sunday without really practicing?
It wouldn't be the first time something like this happened with an edge rusher. Regardless of defensive system, they're all doing essentially the same thing.
