The reasons why Bears' success with turnovers looks sustainable

What Bears coordinator Dennis Allen has done on defense with available talent truly is characterized by the smoke and mirrors analogy.

He's doing whatever is necessary to make up for the lack of an average pass rush while at the same time taking some risks but usually not enough to jeopardize games.

It doesn't always work, as they found out in Green Bay. It has worked enough and can continue to work as long as they continue to play complementary football.

Only Montez Sweat has produced a consistent pass rush, particularly since midseason. Yet, they keep generating just enough pressure by necessary means to force opponents into risky situations. The end result is they still lead takeaways and turnover differential.

Dennis Allen has done so much with so little this season but idk if CJ Gardner Johnson 1 on 1 with no LB help over the middle is a great call — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) December 7, 2025

The comical thing about it is critics keep saying it's impossible to have sustained success this way because turnovers are not always something a team can depend on week to week. Yet, that's how Allen has made his reputation.

The smoke and mirrors is how Allen has blitzed, gone to the so-called light box, used a heavier box and relied on sub packages rather than the base defense. It keeps opponents off balance. Expect more of this confusing approach against a rookie QB this week, but in the future as well.

Love the disguise from Dennis Allen on the opening 3rd down vs PHI... Give man looks presnap (travel with motion, CB leverage) and then play zone. QB brain busted.



Hurts never looked sure what he was seeing last night. pic.twitter.com/zyHD5d5Nzr — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 29, 2025

According to Sharp Football Analysis , the Bears are blitzing 29.8% of the time and that's the eighth-highest percentage.

Yet, unlike the Vikings or a few other teams ranking among those in heavy blitz use, they are able to avoid loadin the box or the area between tackles too much to avoid being predictable. That's difficult when blitzing a high amount. They're not in the top 10 for using the heavy box, and by not ranking bottom 10 for using a light box they are able keep enough linebackers and DBs in areas of coverage where they can produce takeaways.

Dennis Allen BLITZ & BLITZ MORE pic.twitter.com/DNO3ri6dfx — Chiro Guez (@ChiroGuez16942) December 11, 2025

Creating depth

The strength of this defense is, and always was, their defensive backs. They've managed to rely on this despite losing Kyler Gordon for 10 games, Jaylon Johnson for 10 games and Tyrique Stevenson for three games. The linebackers are essential in coverage, and they haven't had Tremaine Edmunds for three games and T.J. Edwards for seven games.

A big question going into the season was their depth in the secondary and at linebacker beyond those areas of strength, and they've found a way to produce it—sometimes off waivers or with castoff players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Nahshon Wright, Nick McCloud or D'Marco Jackson.

“We've got a lot of depth on this team,” Ben Johnson argued. “I think we have a lot of guys that, as a coaching staff, we, by design, put them in some challenging situations from the springtime through training camp.

“Now, when they get in those situations, they're ready for it.”

Dennis Allen sustains takeaways

None of this is sustainable because of they can't count on the takeaways in the future like they've had all year, it is argued.

Biggest takeaway from the first 14 weeks of the NFL:



The Bears are a lot better than last year and a lot of people and fanbases including our own are struggling to reasonably process that. Myself included.



Bear down. — JeffDave (@beardownboul) December 9, 2025

Yet, while Allen was the defensive coordinator in New Orleans they were the modicum of consistency when it came to producing takeaways. For five seasons from 2017-21, Allen's defenses finished between seventh and 13th every year for takeaways.

It might not be possible in the future to stay atop the league in takeaways but getting consistent number while gradually improving the pass rush pressure and taking fewer risks can be possible, especially as the Bears' own offense becomes more productive with a quarterback gaining experience.

Ben Johnson has called an offense that scores points over market expectation in the 88th percentile, with scripted efficiency around the 60th percentile and non-scripted efficiency near the 75th percentile.



All while remaining one of the league’s most innovative play callers. pic.twitter.com/BGIMnGTbEw — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) December 10, 2025

Trailing forces offenses into risks and the Bears can ratchet up the pressure this way in the future simply by scoring more.

It is all sustainable on defense to some extent, but it doesn't have to be in the future when Ben Johnson has his offense working exactly the way he wants.

Good coaching is always sustainable.

And if GM Ryan Poles can actually locate pass rush help to complement Montez Sweat in the offseason, there is no question whatsoever about that sustainability.

#Bears DC Dennis Allen with a dissertation on creating takeaways pic.twitter.com/J18L7sbAqs — Barroom Net | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) October 23, 2025

