Bear Digest

Darnell Wright Sits with Back Injury but Keenan Allen Returns

The Bears offensive line could be down a tackle this week due to an injury to Darnell Wright but wide receiver Keenan Allen was able to test out his heel injury at practice.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is plagued by a back injury and missing practice time this week.
Bears right tackle Darnell Wright is plagued by a back injury and missing practice time this week. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears went into the week of preparation with Keenan Allen back on the practice field.

However, they're facing a new injury on the offensive line.

Right tackle Darnell Wright has a back injury and missed practice. He is day to day, according to coach Matt Eberflus.

Allen went through a limited practice after missing the last two games with plantar fasciitis.

Backup cornerback Terell Smith missed practice with a hip injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Colts. They also were without defensive end Darrell Taylor at practice due to illness.

If Wright is unable to go this week, it's unclear which way they would turn on the offensive line. Matt Pryor played right guard last week and could play right tackle if they moved Nate Davis back in at right guard. Davis was suffering from a groin injury last week.

"He's got some flexibility so that's what we're going to work through," Eberflus said about Pryor.

Eberflus also listed rookie third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie as an option if they decided to keep Pryor at right guard. Amegadjie hasn't been in on offense yet, after recovering from quad surgery during his final year at Yale.

"Kiran has looked really good," Eberflus said. "He is one of our options."

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.