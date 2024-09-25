Darnell Wright Sits with Back Injury but Keenan Allen Returns
The Bears went into the week of preparation with Keenan Allen back on the practice field.
However, they're facing a new injury on the offensive line.
Right tackle Darnell Wright has a back injury and missed practice. He is day to day, according to coach Matt Eberflus.
Allen went through a limited practice after missing the last two games with plantar fasciitis.
Backup cornerback Terell Smith missed practice with a hip injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Colts. They also were without defensive end Darrell Taylor at practice due to illness.
If Wright is unable to go this week, it's unclear which way they would turn on the offensive line. Matt Pryor played right guard last week and could play right tackle if they moved Nate Davis back in at right guard. Davis was suffering from a groin injury last week.
"He's got some flexibility so that's what we're going to work through," Eberflus said about Pryor.
Eberflus also listed rookie third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie as an option if they decided to keep Pryor at right guard. Amegadjie hasn't been in on offense yet, after recovering from quad surgery during his final year at Yale.
"Kiran has looked really good," Eberflus said. "He is one of our options."
Twitter: BearsOnSI