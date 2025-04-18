Dennis Allen hints Kyler Gordon role expanding beyond Bears slot DB
When Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon received his just reward in the form of $40 million over three years, it came with an understanding.
He'll earn every bit of it.
Gordon hinted his role could expand come the start of the training camp, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was already talking about it on Thursday at Halas Hall.
"Does he go outside and compete at outside corner? Does he compete some at safety?" Allen said. "I've told him that he needs to be learning both of those spots.
"We'll figure out where that second position is where he can go and compete. Hopefully we can find some more playing time for him."
Gordon played 80% of snaps in 2023 and 78% in 2024 as he slot cornerback. As a rookie, he played 97% of snaps because they had him on the outside but then moved him inside in situations when they were in nickel defense.
Gordon talked about how he could expand from slot cornerback to a Tyrann Mathieu type of role in this scheme. Mathieu could be found bothering receivers and quarterbacks all over the Saints secondary, although taking Gordon out of the slot would be tough because it's a vital position and he has played it well.
"He's played more outside corner, so obviously that would be the comfort level," Allen said. "Some of the things that I see him do and the way that he fits in the run game tells me that he could be a fit with safety also."
Gordon is an athlete like Allen hasn't had for that position. He ran the 40 about the same (4.52 to 4.5) speed as Mathieu, but he had a vertical leap 5 1/2 inches higher than Mathieu's (34 inches). He also stands three inches taller at 6 feet, and weighs 10 pounds more at 200.
"We've had guys that have had the flexibility to play a lot of different positions," Allen said. "I think that's important in today's football where you're not just locked into one thing. Being able to be multiple and do a lot of different things. That's something that I think he can do.
"As we get to know him better, spend more time with him, start to get out on the field with him a little bit more, we'll have a better feel for where that second position might be, and where we want to try to work him."
Allen thinks he's blessed with cornerback group that can make the defensive switch to his scheme work easier, and he included both Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. It might seem surprising how positive he is about Stevenson's skillset after last year's Hail Mary fiasco.
"I think they're all three talented," Allen said "I think Jaylon (Johnson) has proven that he can play at an exceptional level in this league. I'm excited about having the opportunity to work with him. He's a guy that when he was coming out of college, that we had high grades on. I'm excited about working with him.
"Tyrique (Stevenson) and Terell Smith. Both of those guys are bigger, longer, athletic corners. I think both of them have the skillset to play in this defense. I think there's some things that we've got to work on to get more consistency in terms of their play. Both of those are guys that I think fit what we want to be able to do. Now it's really just about us bringing out the best in both of those guys.”
It's just there's more work to do with some of the cornerbacks than others, and even with the established cornerbacks like Gordon appears they'll have work to do.
