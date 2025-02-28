Chicago Bears 3-round mock draft after the Kansas City Chiefs screwed up everything
For a dynasty team, the Kansas City Chiefs are a likeable bunch.
- Their quarterback isn’t as polarizing as Tom Brady.
- Their general vibe isn’t as irksome as that of the New York Yankees.
- Their coach is way more likable than Red Auerbach.
But on February 27, 2025, the Chiefs became eminently insufferable. At least to Chicago Bears fans.
Mr. Smith Doesn’t Go To Chicago
One of the prized players in the crop of 2025 NFL free agents, K.C.’s All-Pro offensive guard Trey Smith has been on the Bears’ radar for months, and understandably so. He’s young (25), he’s healthy, and he has all the tools that Chicago GM Ryan Poles loves in an O-lineman. (Actually, he has the tools that everybody loves in an O-lineman, which is why there was no guarantee the Bears could’ve signed him in the first place.)
When the Chiefs tagged Smith, Chicago’s plans to improve their offensive trenches this offseason went sideways. They’ll now have to pivot their approach to both free agency and the NFL Draft.
On one hand, that might be a good thing, as Poles will be able to ink two starting-level free agents for the cost of one Trey Smith. On the other hand, this severely limits Chicago’s plans for the Draft’s first round—they all but have to go O-line.
To that end, here’s what the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft might look like for the Bears, after K.C. messed up Chicago's best-laid plans.
Round 1 (10): Armand Membou, OT/G, Missouri
LSU OT Will Cambell is the draft’s shiniest O-lineman, hard stop. As we get closer to April, he’s climbing boards at an alarming rate, and won’t get past the Las Vegas Raiders at the six-spot. Hell, he might not even make it past the New England Patriots at four.
So if Chicago wants him, they’ll need to trade up, but is it worth sacrificing draft capital to get Campbell in the building? Nah. They have too many holes to fill.
Membou is also doing some board-climbing of his own, understandable, as he’s one of the Draft’s most versatile linemen. The Mizzou man allowed just one sack in 2024, and PFF comped him to Green Bay guard Zach Tom, a youngster they graded as the league’s fourth-best O-lineman in 2024.
Membou isn't the expected pick—that would probably be Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr.—but Poles isn’t an expected-pick kind of guy (Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter, anyone?) Nonetheless, Membou would be a day-one starter, and even at an undersized 6’3”, 332, his athleticism and savvy will be a problem in the NFL North for years to come.
Round 2 (39): J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
This is an EDGE-heavy Draft, so Poles can wait until day two to bolster his defensive line, and Tuimoloau would do just that. He’s a cerebral player of whom The 33rd Team says, “[H]e’s a swooping rusher who patiently waits for a tackle to declare himself with his feet or his hands. Tuimoloau will look to capitalize on errors or mistimings throughout the rep's early approach.”
Can the 21-year-old make an immediate impact? Maybe. Will he be in the starting lineup on Opening Day? Possibly. Should Poles wait until round three to go EDGE? Likely not.
Round 2 (41): Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Bears head coach Ben Johson already professed his love for incumbent running back D’Andre Swift but Johnson had great success during his stint in Detroit utilizing a two-back system, so he could (and should) insist that Poles let him grab arguably the second-best rusher on the board.
Round 3 (72): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
With Keenan Allen likely headed to greener (or at least different) pastures, Chicago will need a quality WR3 for Caleb Williams—and that WR3 and darn well better have tools.
The 33rd Team comps Higgins to Michael Pittman Jr., who has a WR1 skill-set, and if Poles can land himself a WR1-level talent in the third round—and break his third-round jinx —that’s a massive W.
So take that, Kansas City Chiefs.