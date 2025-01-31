Bear Digest

Chicago Bears re-draft 2023—fixing Ryan Poles’ mistakes

Alan Goldsher

Jalen Carter would've looked awfully good in a Chicago Bears uniform.
Jalen Carter would've looked awfully good in a Chicago Bears uniform. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his three drafts, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has made a small handful of quality day one and day two picks, i.e., Caleb Williams, Darnell Wright, and Jaquan Brisker.

He also uncovered a couple of decent deep-cut late-rounders in Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson.

But for the most part, we’ve seen more Tristan Ebeners than we’ve seen Kyler Gordons.

Even though Chicago’s 2023 draft class produced a few starters (Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr., Tyrique Stevenson) and some useful rotational pieces (Zacch Pickens, Roschon Johnson, Noah Sewell, Terell Smith), the draft will go down an epic fail because it could’ve been franchise-changing.

Here how it might’ve looked if Poles were better at his job:

FIRST ROUND

Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Darnell Wright

  • OT, Tennessee

New Pick: Jalen Carter

  • DT, Georgia

Forget that whole “The Bears didn’t have the infrastructure to help Carter thrive” argument. When a player is as disruptive as the Super Bowl-bound Eagle, you figure out how to make it work.

SECOND ROUND

Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims Jr. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Gervon Dexter Sr.

  • DT, Florida

New Pick: Marvin Mims Jr.

  • WR, Oklahoma

The more talented Rashee Rice was available, but Mims is the better cultural choice. He’s a speedster who will thrive both in the wide receivers and the special teams rooms.

THIRD ROUND

De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Zacch Pickens

  • DT, South Carolina

New Pick: De'Von Achane

  • RB, Texas A&M

The prolific Achane—who could be cited as one of the draft’s biggest steals—would’ve been an ideal backfield addition.

THIRD ROUND

Zach Harrison
Zach Harrison / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Original Pick (via trade): Tyrique Stevenson

  • CB, Miami

New Pick: Zach Harrison

  • EDGE, Ohio State

Stevenson has plenty of game, but his career-defining Hail Jayden brain-fart should disqualify him from consideration. Harrison, meanwhile has thrived in Atlanta as a reliable run-stuffer.

FOURTH ROUND

Isaiah McGuire
Isaiah McGuire / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Roschon Johnson

  • RB, Texas

New Pick: Isaiah McGuire

  • EDGE, Missouri

With Achane in the fold, running back is no longer a position of need, so Poles could’ve lined up McGuire opposite Harrison and had himself a quality pair of rushers for the next five years.

FOURTH ROUND

Chase Brown
Chase Brown / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Tyler Scott

  • WR, Cincinnati

New Pick: Chase Brown

  • RB, Illinois

Okay, we said running back was no longer a position of need, but imagine a backfield timeshare of Achane and Brown. It’d be Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, except cheaper.

FIFTH ROUND

Noah Sewell
Noah Sewell / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Noah Sewell

  • LB, Oregon

New Pick: Noah Sewell

  • LB, Oregon

-and-

Original Pick: Terell Smith

  • CB, Minnesota

New Pick: Terell Smith

  • CB, Minnesota

Admittedly, Poles had a fantastic fifth round, finding solid value and depth for Matt Eberflus’ then-good-but-far-from-great defense.

SEVENTH ROUND

Tyson Bagent
Tyson Bagent / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Travis Bell

  • DT, Kennesaw State

New Pick: Tyson Bagent

  • QB, Shepherd University

Given the opportunity, Bagent could evolve into a starter in this league, and to Poles’ credit, he recognized that when he grabbed the feisty signal caller off of the undrafted pile.

SEVENTH ROUND

Jaylon Jones
Jaylon Jones / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Original Pick: Kendall Williamson

  • S, Stanford

New Pick: Jaylon Jones

  • CB, Texas A&M

Yes, Poles snatched up a corner two rounds prior, but if you get the opportunity to have a productive Smith/Jones backfield, you take it.

Published
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/Draft