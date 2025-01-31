Chicago Bears re-draft 2023—fixing Ryan Poles’ mistakes
In his three drafts, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has made a small handful of quality day one and day two picks, i.e., Caleb Williams, Darnell Wright, and Jaquan Brisker.
He also uncovered a couple of decent deep-cut late-rounders in Braxton Jones and Dominique Robinson.
But for the most part, we’ve seen more Tristan Ebeners than we’ve seen Kyler Gordons.
Even though Chicago’s 2023 draft class produced a few starters (Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr., Tyrique Stevenson) and some useful rotational pieces (Zacch Pickens, Roschon Johnson, Noah Sewell, Terell Smith), the draft will go down an epic fail because it could’ve been franchise-changing.
Here how it might’ve looked if Poles were better at his job:
FIRST ROUND
Original Pick: Darnell Wright
- OT, Tennessee
New Pick: Jalen Carter
- DT, Georgia
Forget that whole “The Bears didn’t have the infrastructure to help Carter thrive” argument. When a player is as disruptive as the Super Bowl-bound Eagle, you figure out how to make it work.
SECOND ROUND
Original Pick: Gervon Dexter Sr.
- DT, Florida
New Pick: Marvin Mims Jr.
- WR, Oklahoma
The more talented Rashee Rice was available, but Mims is the better cultural choice. He’s a speedster who will thrive both in the wide receivers and the special teams rooms.
THIRD ROUND
Original Pick: Zacch Pickens
- DT, South Carolina
New Pick: De'Von Achane
- RB, Texas A&M
The prolific Achane—who could be cited as one of the draft’s biggest steals—would’ve been an ideal backfield addition.
THIRD ROUND
Original Pick (via trade): Tyrique Stevenson
- CB, Miami
New Pick: Zach Harrison
- EDGE, Ohio State
Stevenson has plenty of game, but his career-defining Hail Jayden brain-fart should disqualify him from consideration. Harrison, meanwhile has thrived in Atlanta as a reliable run-stuffer.
FOURTH ROUND
Original Pick: Roschon Johnson
- RB, Texas
New Pick: Isaiah McGuire
- EDGE, Missouri
With Achane in the fold, running back is no longer a position of need, so Poles could’ve lined up McGuire opposite Harrison and had himself a quality pair of rushers for the next five years.
FOURTH ROUND
Original Pick: Tyler Scott
- WR, Cincinnati
New Pick: Chase Brown
- RB, Illinois
Okay, we said running back was no longer a position of need, but imagine a backfield timeshare of Achane and Brown. It’d be Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, except cheaper.
FIFTH ROUND
Original Pick: Noah Sewell
- LB, Oregon
New Pick: Noah Sewell
- LB, Oregon
-and-
Original Pick: Terell Smith
- CB, Minnesota
New Pick: Terell Smith
- CB, Minnesota
Admittedly, Poles had a fantastic fifth round, finding solid value and depth for Matt Eberflus’ then-good-but-far-from-great defense.
SEVENTH ROUND
Original Pick: Travis Bell
- DT, Kennesaw State
New Pick: Tyson Bagent
- QB, Shepherd University
Given the opportunity, Bagent could evolve into a starter in this league, and to Poles’ credit, he recognized that when he grabbed the feisty signal caller off of the undrafted pile.
SEVENTH ROUND
Original Pick: Kendall Williamson
- S, Stanford
New Pick: Jaylon Jones
- CB, Texas A&M
Yes, Poles snatched up a corner two rounds prior, but if you get the opportunity to have a productive Smith/Jones backfield, you take it.