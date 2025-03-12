Chicago Bears miss out on Ashton Jeanty in complete 2025 first-round NFL mock draft
I definitely want to see Ashton Jeanty in a Chicago Bears uniform.
You probably want to see Ashton Jeanty in a Chicago Bears uniform.
Ashton Jeanty possibly wants to see Ashton Jeanty in a Chicago Bears uniform.
But the way the NFL Draft landscape is looking today, the chances of any of us seeing the stud running back in navy-and-orange are really, really, really slim. Y'see, two teams are standing in Chicago’s way:
- The Las Vegas Raiders pick at six, and their running back depth chart is, oh, let’s go with lacking, so they’ll likely jump on the Boise State star. Unless...
- The Dallas Cowboys—who are currently picking at 12—have expressed interest in the hometown kid, and could ride the trade winds and leapfrog the Raiders.
If either the Raiders or the Cowboys bring Jeanty into the fold, the first round of the NFL Draft will look quite different for the revamped Chicago Bears. Here’s what we might see on April 24, 2025:
1) TENNESSEE TITANS
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Tennessee’s heart says grab Abdul Carter, the draft’s scariest EDGE, but their head says, “Will Levis isn’t the answer,” so they welcome this year’s safest rookie quarterback.
2) CLEVELAND BROWNS
Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Carter paired with Myles Garrett will be a problem for the AFC for years to come. (Spoiler alert: In this mock, Shedeur Sanders slips to the second round, where he’ll fall right into Cleveland’s lap.)
3) NEW YORK GIANTS
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jints are confident they can get their quarterback on day two (Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart), so they snatch up a unicorn who pundits galore have at the top of their big boards.
4) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Pats swung for the fences with their free agent signings—Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Carlton Davis—which gives them the flexibility to either fill a need or go best-player-available. Here, they kinda-sorta do both with a highly-touted tackle.
5) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
This is an EDGE-heavy draft, so a trade down—which could land the Jags a Shemar Stewart or a Mike Green—wouldn’t be a shock. In this scenario, however, they make the comfortable choice.
6) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Aaaaaand there it is. Sorry, Bears Nation. I’m as bummed as you are.
7) NEW YORK JETS
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
After Garrett Wilson, the Jets wide receiver room isn’t awesome, so new GM Darren Mougey gifts recently-signed QB Justin Fields a shiny toy.
8) CAROLINA PANTHERS
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Graham is a top-five talent, so the Panthers are thrilled to steal him at eight.
9) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Like Graham, the feisty former Wolverine has a top-five-worthy skill set, but with needs being filled in the proceeding eight picks, he lands in Louisiana.
10) CHICAGO BEARS
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
GM Ryan Poles used his free agent bucks on both the offensive and the defensive lines, giving him the freedom to grab the draft class’ top tight end, a high-ceiling do-it-all guy who’ll make head coach Ben Johnson a happy boy.
11) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Niners are a team in transition and have holes on both sides of the ball. But they like the look of Stewart standing across the line from Nick Bosa, so here we are.
12) DALLAS COWBOYS
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The RB-deficient ’Boys take a flyer on a back who some rank higher than Jeanty.
13) MIAMI DOLPHINS
Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Last season, Coach Mike McDaniel’s crew had a sneaky-good defense. Green—who’s been mock drafted all over the darn place—will make scoring on the Fins that much more difficult.
14) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas A&M
With one of the odder quarterback battles in recent memory about to kick off (Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones? Weird.), Indy welcomes a top tackle into the fold.
15) ATLANTA FALCONS
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
With Grady Jarrett now decamped in Chicago, the Falcons pick up a thick trench option to line up next to—and eventually replace—38-year-old Calais Campbell.
16) ARIZONA CARDINALS
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Arizona’s 2024 number one pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., wasn’t quite as good as advertised, but a speedster like Golden could give him some breathing room.
17) CINCINNATI BENGALS
Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi
If Cincy’s defense was a scootch better last season, they’ve have likely snuck into the postseason. Nolan will help.
18) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett out of the picture, the ‘Hawks need a weapon for new QB Sam Darnold. Not necessarily the best player on the board, but definitely the most needed.
19) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Like Cincinnati, Tampa’s offense was scary good, while their defense wasn’t. Campbell will be an effective day-one starter.
20) DENVER BRONCOS
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Ohio State Wide Receiver Factory delivers a sorely needed downfield option for Bo Nix.
21) PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
We don’t know who’ll be under center for the Steelers on opening day, but whoever it is, he needs protection, and Booker will give him just that.
22) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Donovan Ezeiruaku, IOL, Boston College
For the second consecutive draft, the Bolts go O-line in round one (last season it was Joe Alt), which will thrill new RB Najee Harris to no end.
23) GREEN BAY PACKERS
Armand Membau, OT, Missouri
Each and every season, a really good player slides in the draft for no apparent reason. This year, it’s Membau, who will help keep QB Jordan Love upright and alive.
24) MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Malaki Starks, CB, Georgia
The Vikes had a fantastic free agent season, so they can take the highest-ranked option on their big board, regardless of position. Under DC Brian Flores, Starks will shine.
25) HOUSTON TEXANS
Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Third-year QB C.J. Stroud needs some protection, and the hyper-athletic Zabel will be a welcome presence in the Houston huddle.
26) LOS ANGELES RAMS
Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Like Mike Green, Scourton has been mocked all over the place, but the Rams—who nailed it last year on D with Jared Verse—choose the Aggie over fellow EDGE James Pearce Jr.
27) BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jahdee Barron, CB, Texas
The Ravens have no problems scoring. They have a few problems defending, however, and Barron will shore up a defensive backfield in need of shoring.
28) DETROIT LIONS
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The rich get richer. Putting this dude on the same line as Aiden Hutchinson just isn’t fair.
29) WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Commanders need to keep their franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels upright, so it makes sense for them amp up their O-line, even after trading for Laremy Tunsil.
30) BUFFALO BILLS
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Adding both Joey Bosa and this plug-and-play safety could finally get the Bills to the Big Game.
31) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Chiefs look to fill the Joe Thuney-sized hole on their offensive line with a tackle who has the talent to go in the top 20.
32) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
After losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams to free agency, the Super Bowl champs have to reboot their defense. Alexander will be a nice get for the last pick of the first.