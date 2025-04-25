Bear Digest

Chicago Bears take a big swing at tight end in 2025 NFL Draft—and social media is on fire

Alan Goldsher

Colston Loveland
Colston Loveland / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In the first round of his second NFL Draft, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles surprised everybody by choosing University of Tennessee O-lineman Darnell Wright.

In the first round of his third NFL Draft, Poles surprised nobody by selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams and University of Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

In the first round of his fourth NFL Draft, Poles went back to his whole surprising-everybody thing, nabbing University of Michigan tight end, Colston Loveland.

Some Bears fans didn’t take it well.

The Windy City Gets Salty

Seconds after NFL Commish Roger Goodell made the announcement, Bears Nation took to Twitter, where they let it fly.

But Not Everybody Was Irked

There were, however, a goodly number of fans who expressed plenty of optimism.

Finally, one concerned fan was worried about how incumbent Chicago TE1 Cole Kmet feels about the whole thing:

Listen, Cole will be fine. And so will the Bears.

