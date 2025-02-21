Chicago head coach Ben Johnson at the 2025 NFL Combine: 16 questions Bears Nation needs answered
On Wednesday, January 22, newly-hired Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson crushed his introductory press conference.
That’s all fine and good, but the crushing was a given. If Johnson hadn’t demonstrated poise, confidence, and enthusiasm during his job interview—the same poise, confidence, and enthusiasm he showed in front of the assembled media throng at Halas Hall—the franchise wouldn’t have hired him in the first place.
But on Tuesday, February 25, things are gonna get real.
Goin' Back to Indiana
As is tradition at the NFL Combine, virtually every head coach or general manager will get grilled by the press, with Johnson’s grilling scheduled for 1:00 CT. He’ll be thrown plenty of softballs—“Ben, what did you wear to your final interview in Chicago?”—but Bears Nation isn’t interested in fluff.
They need real information, and they need it now.
Here are 16 of the types of questions that Chicago’s hungry fan base wants answered:
- “Have you come up with a specific plan to develop Caleb Williams, and can you share some or all of it here?”
- “What are your three top positional priorities on offense, ranked in order of preference?”
- “How much of a role will you play with the defense, or is that strictly defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s purview?”
- “Will you utilize a shared offensive backfield system similar to the one you ran in Detroit?”
- “It seemed like the last Bears coaching regime held back Caleb Williams. Will you allow him to go downfield?”
- “Who in the organization will make the final call on free agents and draft choices?”
- “How will you turn D.J. Moore into Amon-Ra St. Brown?”
- “Will any of your assistants have significant input on play calling, or is it all you, all the time?
- “Do you envision using as much trickeration as you did in Detroit?”
- “How much autonomy will you give your position coaches?”
- “Will you tweak your approach to game planning now that you have a mobile quarterback at your disposal?”
- “Discuss your current working relationship with GM Ryan Poles, and how you see yourselves collaborating in the future.”
- “Will you feature the tight end position the way you did with the Lions?”
- “Do you have a three- or five-year plan, or are you focused strictly on 2025?”
- “Will you be willing to cut underperforming veterans even if it has a negative impact on your salary cap situation?”
- “Here’s the most important question, Coach Johnson: What’s your plan for beating the Packers?”
If the media leaves their softballs at home, this could be one helluva fascinating session with the Bears’ new sideline general.