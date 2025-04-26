Get to know new Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III
In the NFL, surprise draft picks can scare the crap out of a fan base.
Luther Burden III, on the other hand, is the kind of surprise pick who'll scare the crap out of an opponent.
Coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, wide receiver wasn’t believed to be one of the Chicago Bears’ biggest needs, but head coach Ben Johnson didn’t care, and when the Missouri native was available at the top of the second round, he snatched up the speedster who will unquestionably contribute from day one.
Let’s meet Caleb Williams’ newest playmate.
Feeling Chippy, Part One
Patrick Mahomes has Hunt’s ketchup. Luther Burden has Old Vienna chips. NIL Daily’s Noah Henderson explains:
“In 2022, Burden, a St. Louis native partnered with a St. Louis chip staple, Old Vienna chips, to create a product unique to the elite wideout. And so, Luther Burden’s Honey BBQ version of the popular Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets chips were born: the result, an instant cult classic.”
The question is, does Old Vienna pair well with deep dish pizza?
Feeling Chippy, Part Two
Burden has Old Vienna chips in his tummy, and a football-sized chip on his shoulder...because that’s what happens when a first-round talent doesn’t get chosen on day one.
In a post-first-round, late-night Instagram post that has since been deleted, Burden put the NFL on notice, saying he would, “…show them.”
We Bears fans are psyched he’ll be showing us.
LB3 Is a Dawg Who Digs Dogs
Proud owner of a puppy named Ghost, Burden partnered with the Missouri-based Commerce Bank for a pet-centric initiative called Drive Up Pups.
That all being the case, don’t be surprised if one of his first stops when he gets to Chicago is PAWS .
Nice Body
Unlike Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan—who rolled into the Windy City with a hot dog-based diet—Burden is fanatical about what he puts in his tummy, potato chips notwithstanding. Let’s go to Luther…
“Here’s what I think: Healthy habits equal fewer medical bills. Eating right, staying active, and managing stress keep you out of the doctor’s office. Being healthy also makes you more productive. You’ll have more energy to crush it in the classroom and on the field.
“I wouldn’t have the energy to perform like I do if I wasn’t taking care of myself. I know it can be hard for people, but if at all possible, ditch the bad habits—you know, like smoking or heavy drinking. You’ll save money and lock in lower life and health insurance premiums.”
So expect a healthy, happy Luther Burden III to tear up Soldier Field for years to come.