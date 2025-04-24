The Ashton Jeanty dilemma: Bears Nation is wildly divided on a 2025 NFL Draft trade-up
We don’t have official stats on this one, but we can comfortably guesstimate that come summer, 98.267% of Bears fans would love to see Ashton Jeanty wearing navy blue and orange.
In terms of how he gets to Chicago, things are a schootch more divided.
If the Boise State product falls to Chicago at the tenth pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, ta-da, Bears GM Ryan Poles (or one of his minions) will literally throw the team’s Jeanty-covered draft card at Commish Roger Goodell and welcome the running back to the Windy City.
But the odds of the living video game character slipping to ten are slim-to-zip, so if Poles wants the potentially generational back decamped at Halas Hall, there’ll have to be some wheeling, or dealing, or some combination thereof.
What Might a Jeanty Trade Look Like?
Word on the street is that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently sit at the five-spot, have Jeanty near the top of their draft board, so any trade would have to be consummated with the three teams picking ahead of the Jags, those being the Cleveland Browns (2), the New York Giants (3), or the New England Patriots (4).
The Pats are the most likely trade partner, because Poles would need to break the bank in order to get Cleveland and/or New York off of presumptive second and third picks Travis Hunter and/or Abdul Carter.
And if New England—who mock drafts consistently pair with Will Campbell—wants to address their offensive line (which they damn well should), they should be able to do just that with Chicago’s ten-pick.
But ten alone won’t get it done.
Bears Nation Digs a Deal...
As noted, 98.267% of Bears Nation is all Jeanty, all the time, and they don’t give a rip how he lands at Halas Hall
...Or Do They?
Then there are the “stay-putters” who have no interest in seeing Poles pull the trigger on a Jeanty deal.
And then there are those who are just fed up with the whole discussion.
Stay tuned…