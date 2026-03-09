Chicago Bears Unlikely to Pursue Kenneth Walker as Chiefs Emerge as Potential Suitor

The Chicago Bears are expected to be active in free agency this week, but one high-profile name they likely won’t pursue is running back Kenneth Walker III.

According to NFL Network, Walker is expected to draw interest from several teams if he hits the market. The Kansas City Chiefs were specifically noted among the teams that are exploring a potential move for the star running back.

For Bears fans hoping Chicago would enter the mix, the current roster and offseason priorities suggest otherwise.

Why the Bears Are Unlikely to Target Kenneth Walker

The Bears simply don’t have a major need at running back.

Chicago already features a productive backfield led by D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, allowing the offense to smash opposing defenses with high-level production. With the offensive system under head coach Ben Johnson designed to spread touches in a running back by committee, investing the $15 million per season or more that it could take to land Walker would seem foolish.

Instead, Chicago’s offseason strategy has centered on the trenches and defense. The Bears have already addressed the offensive line by trading for center Garrett Bradbury and continue to focus on improving their defensive front and secondary.

Given those priorities, using cap space or draft capital on a running back, even one as talented as Walker, appears unlikely.

Kenneth Walker Would Be a Major Addition for Any Team

That doesn’t diminish Walker’s value around the league.

Since entering the NFL in 2022, the former second-round pick has been one of the most explosive runners in football. Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, with his biggest moment coming in Super Bowl LX. He ran for 135 yards and earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

A dynamic runner with breakaway speed and strong vision, Walker would immediately upgrade most backfields across the league.

Chiefs Could Be a Logical Landing Spot for Walker

If the Kansas City Chiefs decide to pursue Walker, the fit would make sense.

Kansas City has often relied on committee approaches at running back, but adding a player with Walker’s explosiveness could elevate the offense alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Network’s report suggests the Chiefs are at least monitoring the situation, particularly depending on how the running back market develops.

Bears’ Free Agency Focus Remains Elsewhere

For Chicago, the bigger story remains roster construction around quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears have prioritized protecting Williams and strengthening the defense during the 2026 offseason. With those goals still driving their strategy, adding a running back, such as Kenneth Walker, appears far down the priority list.

In other words, while Walker may become one of the most intriguing names on the market, Bears fans shouldn’t expect Chicago to be the team making that move.