Early Magic for Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze Connection
Freddie Swain caught a short toss over the middle in 7-on-7 and the Caleb Williams passing era in Chicago had begun Friday at rookie camp.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus often says he doesn't want the ball to be on the ground during 7-on-7 and in that sense it was a dismal failure, although only one of the times it happened in Williams' first practice was his fault. A ball bounced off Brenden Bates' hands and a few others did the same with some of the tryout receivers.
The biggest letdown was actually third-round tackle Kiran Amegadjie not practicing but this was expected because of the quad surgery he had that ended his final Yale season.
"So, he won't be available to practice pretty much, all through offseason," Eberflus said. "We knew about this injury, this quad injury that he had at his college, and we want to get that process in terms of the whole rehab and everything so he's healthy for training camp. So that's where he's going to be."
The Williams-to-Rome Odunze passing connection is working from the start, though, and should be considering the amount of time Williams has had to learn the offense, not to mention the lower
competition Friday came from undrafted free agents and tryout defenders. The only one among those who stood out was Arkansas State cornerback Leon Jones, who intercepted a deflected Austin Reed pass and broke up one of Williams’ throws.
Williams actually began working at learning the offense starting with the top-30 visit in early April prior to the draft.
"So top-30 was big for me, gave me a bunch of notes, ideas of how the offense is, verbiage, drops, cadence and all the things that really matter—break from the huddle, getting into the huddle, being able to communicate and how those things go," Williams said. "So right now I feel pretty good."
Perhaps the most fun throw came about halfway through the 7-on-7 when Williams decided to go off-script with a play for the first time instead of throwing in time from the pocket, if there had been one. There are no actual linemen in 7-on-7.
It was Odunze he found for a nice gain after the receiver's maneuver following his pass route.
"Yeah, he is very talented," Odunze said of Williams. "You know I got to see that when I was playing against him in college. It's really effortless for him.
"You know he could do a lot of things that older quarterbacks may think is hard, effortlessly. You know he continues to improve every time I see and he's very smooth. You know he could throw the ball from any angle, body position, anywhere on the field, to any spot on the field. So you always have to be ready. Always have to be prepared anytime he is in the backfield, so it gives you the confidence that he's going to put it on you when you're giving him your best on the route."
Eberflus likes the way Williams has assumed the leadership role, although he definitely won't complain about his rookie's arm.
"I've said it before: you can really tell he's comfortable in his own skin and he is who he is," Eberflus said. "His personality starts. His light comes out from the inside. You can certainly feel that energy.
"He's a 1-plus-1-equals-3 guy. He's an enhancer. He's a guy that brings out the best in people. You can certainly feel that in him within five minutes of meeting him."
It's safe to say there will be more of those Williams-to-Odunze connections, even after the veterans come to Halas Hall May 20 for OTAs.
"Man, it's hard to imagine a better situation honestly," Odunze said. "Just coming in with a rookie quarterback allows us to grow together and allows us to learn this offense together as well.
"So when he's studying, I'm there right next to him studying and getting his mindset on different routes and concepts and learning his sort of perspective on the whole offense, which is a great way for me to learn because I like to learn the big concepts, and 'OK, let me detail it up and understand what I need to do within any specific scheme or concept.' So, to be alongside him is a blessing."
When Eberflus met with media before practice, he was asked if Williams will be the starter. It didn't need to be said, but the Bears coach did anyway.
"No conversation. He’s the starter," Eberflus said.
The time for talk is over. The time for passing has begun.
