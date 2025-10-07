Early running game problem nothing new for Bears and D'Andre Swift
Prior to the Week 4 win over the Raiders, running back D'Andre Swift spoke about how the Bears offense had hopes the running game would pick up after they let the linemen and backs look at game film together.
It was Swift's belief they were about to kick into gear with the running game and he said, "We're close. We're close."
They need to keep watching film together then because it still hasn't broken through and they'll really need it against Washington in Week 6.
Swift's characterization of the running attack being on the verge of a breakthrough really does seem to describe how it works with running attacks. At least it has recently for the Bears.
The Bears are going to need it to pop in their next game because the only way anyone has beaten the Washington Commanders this year is for the running game to play a huge role. Gaining 102.7 yards rushing per game like the Bears just isn't getting it done.
It's not an unfamiliar problem, though.
After four games last year they were gaining 87.2 yards a game on the ground. In the previous season, they were averaging 101.7 but then it did "pop," so to speak, with 171 and 178 yards rushing in successive games.
In fact, it has happened to some extent in each of the past three seasons. In 2022, they were about to turn Justin Fields loose as a runner in an attack that led the league in rushing yards. However, they started out averaging 157.4 yards for the first five games, bolstered largely by one ridiculous 281-yard rushing game. But then they really took off on a stretch of five games averaging 231.7 yards rushing.
Those three seasons came with two different offensive systems. In their third different offense to start a season, the same thing has happened.
Part of the problem they had in other seasons was a changing offensive line. Injuries caused 30 switches to the starting offensive line over three seasons.
This year the first change came last week with Darnell Wright out, and now there was a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs that they'll switch again and put Theo Benedet at left tackle.
Considering how anemic they've looked moving defenses off the ball, it hardly seems like change is something they should dread. However, in the past it was a problem.
Maybe a little change can do them good this time. Pro Football Focus does grade Benedet a little better blocking the run than the pass, but actually not very high at either.
He's 100th out of 113 tackles in a small sample size of 95 offensive plays, and 98th of 113 as a run blocker.
In training camp, he called run blocking his real area to improve.
"I think (line) coach (Dan) Roushar and the whole coaching staff have done a good job helping me with my foot work in the run game, that've allowed me to get into powerful position," Benedet said, after he first began getting plays at left tackle with starters.
Once this awaited breakthrough occurs, it could only make the Bears running game more effective because they're heavily reliant on play-action passing. According to Stathead/Pro Football Reference, Caleb Williams had thrown the fourth-most passes off play-action through Week 4 (35).
Consider then how effective their passing could be if they actually had a more effective run threat to go with it.
They're just waiting for it to pop and really need this to happen now, because Green Bay ran for 135 yards on the Commanders in a win and Atlanta 128 yards, but the Giants had 74 and Raiders 93 in losses to them, and the Chargers did gain 155 yards but only 75 by their running backs.
