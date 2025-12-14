Gutsy Caleb Williams and 4 Bears' studs in dominating blowout of Browns

The Chicago Bears devoured their appetizer. Now we get to see if they left room for the main course.

Ben Johnson's team was appropriately focused on its inferior opponent Sunday at frigid Soldier Field, dominating the hapless Cleveland Browns in a 31-3 blowout win. The win improves the Bears to 10-4 and sets up next Saturday night's showdown at home against the Green Bay Packers.

That game will likely be for the division championship.

A look at Chicago's four biggest studs from one of its biggest wins of the season:

STUD: Ben Johnson

He's made headlines recently with a shirtless locker-room celebration and an icy post-game handshake. But the Bears' coach was all substance this week, getting his team mentally prepared to fall into a "trap game" and focus too much on the Packers while overlooking the Browns. The Bears came ready to play and took care of business.

STUD: Jaylon Johnson

We could choose any number of Bears' defensive players here. Chicago limited the Browns to one first down in the first half and was never really threatened by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After giving up a long reception in the third quarter, Johnson regouped and literally stole a pass out of the arms of Cleveland receiver Jerry Jeudy to turn a touchdown into an interception to preserve a 21-3 lead. The Bears intercepted the overmatched Shedeur three times and sacked him five times.

STUD: D'Andre Swift

With Kyle Monangai's loud footsteps seemingly behind him and coming for his, the veteran running back had 100 yards and two touchdowns - slamming the door with a 17-yard run that made it 28-3 late in the third quarter.

STUD: Caleb Williams

Chicago held its collective breath on the last play of the first half as the quarterback went limping into the locker room after taking an awkward hit in the pocket. But he didn't miss a snap and looked no worse for wear in the second half. His off-script, off-balance, across-the-field touchdown throw to DJ Moore in the third quarter was quintessential Caleb: laced with athleticism and danger and, in the end, success.