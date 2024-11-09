Fine Given to Cardinals Player for Faskmasking Josh Blackwell
Joey Blount got away with yanking DB Josh Blackwell's facemask in Sunday's game at Arizona but didn't escape the eyes of the league and had to pay for it.
The Cardinals beat up the Bears last week physically but had to pay for it out of pocket.
Arizona safety/punt gunner Joey Blount got fined $16,883 for reaching out and grabbing the facemask of Bears outside blocker Josh Blackwell on an Arizona punt with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
It's apparent on the replay Blout meant to get the facemask and yanked it hard enough to throw Blackwell off blance. As a result, Blount raced past Blackwell. The punt return went only 7 yards to the Bears 16 on the play.
The game officials did not penalize the Cardinals.
