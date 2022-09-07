Skip to main content

Bears Hoping for Better Footing

New Bermuda sod was put down at Soldier Field over the Labor Day weekend to try and avert a disaster like at the lone preseason home game this year.

The Bears and 49ers will be playing on a freshly sodded field on Sunday after complaints and problems with the old turf earlier this summer.

A new grass field was put down by the company Carolina Green over the Labor Day weekend and it is a bermuda grass. 

It's the first time they put Bermuda grass in at Soldier Field. It's a grass type usually used in the south becaues it adapts well to tropical and subtropical climates and grows best in high temperatures. It's best known for use on southern golf courses but there were half a dozen NFL stadiums with the turf last year.

The Bears always had bluegrass or a blend of bluegrass and rye.

A week of time to take root hardly seems ideal but the Bears have had short periods like this in the past when sod was put down.

The Bears and Chiefs preseason game on Aug. 13 was played on a chopped-up field so poor that it drew criticism from Bears players Cairo Santos and Robert Quinn.

The NFLPA president, JC Tretter, blasted the field conditions in a tweet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to that Bears-Chiefs game, the Chicago Fire soccer team had already changed the venue of one August match against New York City FC because of poor field conditions at Soldier Field.

A few concerts and another Fire game were played after the Bears-Chiefs game.

The turf has long been a problem at Soldier Field. 

In 2011, the Bears had to cancel a family fest practice at night a few hours before it was to be held because of poor field conditions and then held the practice at a high school field in Bourbonnais, Ill. near their training camp.

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould, the current 49ers kicker, has been a frequent critic of the Soldier Field conditions and blasted the field in 2012 and 2014 before he left.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17069070
News

Braxton Jones Steps Up More Than One Class

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17443684
News

Ryan Pace Connection Brings in Another Former Bears Player

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18865197
News

Defiant Bears Have No Name Players Says Darnell Mooney

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17068861
News

Containment the Best Bears Policy Against Explosive 49ers

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18536241
News

Healthier Bears Offense Takes Aim at 49ers

By Gene Chamberlain
gargg
News

Former Bears Remain Popular as Cowboys Sign Jason Peters

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_17478369
News

Where Bears Rate in the NFC North

By Gene Chamberlain
USATSI_18940457
News

Mean and Green: Bears 2022 Defensive Preview

By Gene Chamberlain