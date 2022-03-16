Bilal Nichols' versatility made it possible he could switch to three technique in a 4-3 from 3-4 end.

He won't get the chance to show this now as he'll be playing for new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Las Vegas.

The Raiders agreed to terms with Nichols Wednesday on a two-year deal worth what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported was $11 million, with $9 milion of it guaranteed.

He was not alone as a player who might have had some use from the old regime to the 2022 Bears but left. Pro Bowl return man/wide receiver Jakeem Grant signed late Tuesday night with Cleveland,

Again, like with James Daniels, it was apparent he wasn't valued much by the new Bears regime as his new contract was one easily matched or bested by the Bears. The fact it was only for two years will let Nichols test free agency soon again but also is another indication he wasn't viewed as a vital piece by the Bears, who now will need additional line help.

They will likely lose all three defensive linemen from their 3-4 front. Akiem Hicks is expected to leave in free agency and Eddie Goldman was already cut.

Nichols made 11 sacks, 146 tackles and 18 for loss in four seasons as a fifth-round draft pick from Delaware. He had a career-high 51 tackles last year as his playing time went up due to injuries and COVID-19 with the defensive line.

The 4-3 line requires a different skill set as linemen must attack in gaps. Nichols has shown an ability as a play maker and did this in the past on occasion in pass rush situations but the Bears signed Larry Ogunjobi at three technique already.

Considering the line will be completely transformed in size to smaller, quicker attacking players, and that their top players off the bench are anything but that, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears are active signing more defensive linemen or also drafting one.

Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga and backup Angelo Blackson are both more traditional two-gap linemen and not ideal fits in a 4-3, while Mario Edwards Jr. is an exact fit in a 4-3 but moreso at defensive end than at tackle. The Bears have used him as a tackle in their own 4-3 nickel defense.

Edwards has a contract paying him salaries through 2023 and if cut now would count as $3.78 million in dead cap while providing almost no savings at $438,038. If cut after June 1 the Bears would save $2.6 million, so it could be a case where they give him a look first at their April minicamp and/or OTAs.

Grant received a three-year, $13.8 million deal from the Browns. The cost probably made it difficult for the Bears, who already have another punt returner on the roster in second-year player Dazz Newsome.

Grant set the franchise record for longest punt return against Green Bay last year, with a 97-yard TD. He averaged 13.9 yards for 18 returns in Chicago. He also returned 21 kicks for a 23.5-yard average.

The Bears traded away a sixth-round pick to Miami for Grant last year after it was apparent Tarik Cohen wouldn't be able to return from a knee injury and they seemed unwilling to give the duties to Newsome, who was cut and then put on the practice squad. Newsome averaged

Another player the Bears have signed, running back Darrynton Evans, is more of a kick returner and not a punt returner. He made only three punt returns for no yardage in college and hasn't done it in the pros.

Khalil Herbert was the regular Bears kick returner before the trade for Grant and averaged 24.1 yards on 27 returns, but he's slated for more backup running back duties this year and it's possible they'll need to turn that aspect of the game over to someone else.

